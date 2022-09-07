Capitalization Bond: Understand how it works

Find out what a capitalization bond is and what are the advantages of opting for this type of application

The capitalization bond is a programmed application, usually offered by banks. Through this application, the title holder has the possibility to compete for cash prizes.

Therefore, a single or monthly amount is applied and the profitability varies according to the Reference Rate. That is, a savings bond is a method of saving money that attracts many people and is usually recommended by a bank manager.

Thus, it is worth mentioning that from the maturity date of the security, there is the possibility of redeeming the amounts as a discount for administration expenses.

How does the capitalization bond work?

First, it should be noted that there are three forms of payment for capitalization bonds, they are:

Single payment: just deposit the amount once;

Monthly payment: in this option, the most used, it is possible to define an amount that will be deducted monthly from the account;

Periodic payment: in this option it is possible to choose the periodicity of the payment.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that the capitalization bond has the profitability related to the Referential Rate, in addition to the interest rate defined at the time of closing the contract. That is, in these situations the rate may vary.

With regard to capitalization bond draws, you must be up to date with bond payments to participate. It is worth mentioning that those who monitor the draws are independent auditors and the holders know the dates in advance. In this way, the ideal is to participate in the draw within the validity period so that the return on what you invested is greater.

Is it possible to redeem the money invested in the capitalization bond?

First, some premium bonds have a grace period, that is, a minimum period to redeem the money.

Thus, if the participant requests a redemption within the specified period, the payment will be made when the grace period ends. In addition, it is worth mentioning that there will be discounts in the value due to breach of contract.

