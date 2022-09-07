Cash withdrawal from Food Stamps is vetoed

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The law that makes changes to the rules of the Food Voucher was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro last Monday (5). However, some points were vetoed. One of them deals with the possibility for the worker to withdraw the balance of the voucher after 60 days without use.

The proposal is authored by Senator Paulinho da Força (Solidarity). Initially, the parliamentarian considered the possibility of the worker receiving the value of the Food Voucher in physical money. However, the measure was strongly criticized and stopped.

Physical cash food stamps are not allowed

The Food Voucher is a benefit intended for workers to cover food-related expenses. Today, several companies offer both VA and VR (Vale-Refeição), with a similar proposal. Both are usually granted through a specific card.

As previously mentioned, the feasibility of the worker being able to receive the benefit in cash was discussed, which was much criticized by the restaurant sector and establishments that work with the vouchers.

The justification of the establishments is that this measure could bring numerous losses to restaurants that profit from the offer of vouchers. In addition, the change may make it impossible to control the destination of the money, which goes against the main objective of the benefit.

After the denial of this measure, another proposal emerged: the worker can withdraw the balance of the VA card when he does not use the amount within a period of 60 days.

However, both proposals go against the Provisional Measure edited in March, which concerns the use of Food Stamps and its similar. The MP brought as a rule the ban on the use of vouchers for purchases that are not food products.

At the time, parliamentarians even claimed that workers would be using the benefits to buy TV subscriptions and home appliances, which was completely out of the scope of the aid.

With the president’s veto, it is defined that it is not possible to carry out any type of withdrawal from the balances of Food Stamps and Meal Tickets.

Other Food Stamp rules

The text also establishes other rules related to the use of Food Stamps. See some of them.

Purchasing alcoholic beverages with vouchers is prohibited;

Portability of the card’s flag, if the worker wants it;

Establishment that accepts one flag must accept all of them;

Negotiation of discounts between companies is prohibited;

Fines from R$5,000 to R$50,000 in cases of non-compliance.

Bolsonaro also vetoed the determination of restitution to union centrals of contributions not passed on to these bodies by the Union.

