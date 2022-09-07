CBLOL 2023: RED Canids puts four players up for sale | lol

RED Canids Kalunga has put up for sale four players from the League of Legends team: tops Guilherme “Guigo” and Felipe “Boal” and midfielders Daniel “Grevthar” and Adriano “Avenger”, all with contracts valid beyond 2022, are being offered to other teams in the Brazilian Championship (CBLOL) for the 2023 season, as determined by the ge.

The possible exits were defined in recent meetings held between the organization’s board and the players: in some cases, the athlete is the one who wants to leave and, in others, it is a desire of the club.

The four players placed for negotiation have a contract with RED Canids beyond 2022. Boal, Guigo and Grevthar’s contracts expire on November 20, 2023 and Avenger’s on November 20, 2025. They only leave, therefore, in case of transfer to another club or early termination of the contract.

Avenger, who shared the position with Grevthar in the 2021 2nd Split and 2022 1st Split titles, no longer played in the 2022 2nd Split as it was decided by coach Calisto “Coelho” that Grevthar would be the only player in the mid lane.

After two consecutive CBLOL titles, RED Canids lost in Round 3 of the lower bracket of the playoffs to FURIA 3-2 and finished Split 2 of 2022 in 4th place.

Hunter Gabriel Vinicius “Aegis”, marksman Alexandre “TitaN” and support Gabriel “Jojo”, who are not included in the current roster of players to be initially traded, also have contracts valid beyond 2022.

In a press conference on CBLOL, prior to the elimination to FURIA, TitaN stated that the players were saturated with each other, as the roster has kept the same base since 2020. A source told the ge that this situation is one of the motivations for the intended changes, as well as the intention to seek new players for certain positions.

When contacted, RED Canids replied that it does not comment on speculation about transfers.

After the publication of this article, the co-founder of RED Canids Felippe Corradini spoke on Twitter, confirming the offer to negotiate players from the squad:

— Yes, we are making some changes and we have some players available on the market. As we have more concrete things, I’ll let you know! Remembering that this does not mean that they will leave, but rather, understand the best way to go!

Another owner of RED Canids, João Paulo Garcia, expressed himself in the wake of Corradini: