Central Bank says that 100% digital transaction may take time

A cashless society, without physical money, is a challenge for Brazil. The country has 38.5% of the adult population without a bank account

Cash and checkbooks have been losing ground in payments made by Brazilians. In this way, other digital modalities have been taking up space, such as Pix, a system created by the Central Bank.

However, Brazil is far from fully acquiring digital payment methods, according to Ricardo Teixeira Mourão, a member of the Central Bank’s Department of Banking Operations and Payments System (Deban).

“The road is too long to reach a cashless society [sem dinheiro]. We are still trying to reduce physical money and there is a lot of evolution in Pix and in the payments area as a whole to happen”, pondered Mourão during Febraban Tech 2022, in São Paulo.

Population without bank account

A cashless society – without physical money – is an immense challenge for Brazil. The country has 38.5% of the adult population without a bank account, according to a survey by Brink’s in partnership with Fundação Dom Cabral.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic acted as a forced impetus in this process, as thousands of Brazilians were forced to use digital products, due to the rules of social isolation.

Thus, being a digital nation, according to experts, requires that all citizens be banked and included in the financial system, moving money and having access to the sector’s products, explains Luciana Bassani, national superintendent at Caixa.

According to Luciana, of the more than 68 million people benefiting from Emergency Aid, offered by the federal government through Caixa Tem, 38 million did not have a bank account.

“It was an important step to bankroll these people, but our main challenge today is financial inclusion, that is, people need to access financial services and use them and not just have an open account”, he says.

pix

Finally, Pix is ​​a resource that can help with the banking process. “Pix, from a transaction point of view, is innovative. But every Pix framework is much more than just the transaction,” he says. For Luciana, the greatest success of the tool is “in the transactional journey focused on the customer experience”.

“What was created was an archetype of simplicity in digital transactions and that has enormous value”, he explains.

Image: Arnaldo Jr/shutterstock.com