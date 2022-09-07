Change in Focus Financeira after merger with Bom Pra Crédito

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

After recently announcing the merger between Focus Financeira and Bom Pra Crédito, companies that seek to expand their operations in the credit market, the holding company formed after the business combination underwent a rebranding, giving rise to the creation of the “Qista Group”. With the repositioning of the brand, Focus Financeira is renamed “Qista”, while Bom Pra Crédito kept its name.

Due to a vertical expansion, it was necessary to create the Qista Group, even though the architecture of the brands remains independent, that is, commercially, Qista and Bom Pra Crédito continue to act independently, integrating the group.

About Qista

With reference to achievement, an alternative that motivates people to achieve their goals, Qista remains a financial institution focused on loans and tailored Credit as a Service.

Bom Pra Crédito, the first and largest credit marketplace in Brazil, continues to provide customers with access to multiple credit offers, in addition to working strongly with Credit as a Service, allowing the entry of companies that have the entry strategy credit market without the need to set up an internal structure to start its activities in this product.

Focusing on a strategic repositioning of the brand, Grupo Qista, which was created after the merger between Focus Financeira and Bom Pra Crédito, was consulted by Futurebrand. For the visual identity of the project, they explored new paths in colors and, from now on, are positioned in a more contemporary and accessible way. With the slogan “With qista, you conquer”, the brand also continues with changes in the corporate mindset.

Seeking to offer more access, transparency and less bureaucracy in contracting loans, the holding company expands its operations in the market to develop new products for individuals and companies.

“Our main objective is to be an incentive for our audiences to resolve their financial issues and to give our customers a boost to move forward. Thus, people will be able to live a more peaceful life, with less headache”, points out Leonardo Grapeia, CEO of the group.

Group aims to improve customers’ financial experience

Allied to transparency and culture data driven, the group directs its focus on improving the customer experience and, for the future, thinks about the development of new products to make the credit even easier for its users. The expectation is to offer more benefits to the consumer, increase the business base and become a reference in the Credit market.

“We went from a credit company, with all the strength to a financial solution. A more elastic company, which operates 360° in the consumer’s financial life, solving more pain in their journey.”, concludes Grapeia.

Image: Reproduction / Qista