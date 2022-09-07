Check the results of Quina 5943 and Dupla Sena 2414 this Tuesday (6/9)

posted on 06/09/2022 20:03 / updated on 06/09/2022 20:29



On Tuesday night (9/6), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Quina’s 5943 contests; the 2414 of the Dupla Seine; the 1831 of Timemania and the 652 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

















Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 8.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 08-13-27-29-67.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 02-09-16-17-31-35 in the first draw; 08-09-13-23-35-46 in the second draw. The estimated prize is R$ 6.2 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 150 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 08-09-14-19-24-26-30. Lucky month is May.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 7.3 million, presented the following result: 24-25-30-35-40-45-47. The heart team is the Americaof Minas Gerais.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.





