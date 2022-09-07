Check the results of Quina 5943 and Dupla Sena 2414 this Tuesday (6/9)

Luck is in the air! – (credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On Tuesday night (9/6), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Quina’s 5943 contests; the 2414 of the Dupla Seine; the 1831 of Timemania and the 652 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
  • DOUBLE SENA | TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
  • LUCKY DAY | TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
  • TIMEMANIA | TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 8.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 08-13-27-29-67.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 02-09-16-17-31-35 in the first draw; 08-09-13-23-35-46 in the second draw. The estimated prize is R$ 6.2 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 150 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 08-09-14-19-24-26-30. Lucky month is May.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 7.3 million, presented the following result: 24-25-30-35-40-45-47. The heart team is the Americaof Minas Gerais.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


