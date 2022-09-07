Chelsea acts fast after firing Tuchel, prepares payment of severance pay and is already in the process of hiring a new coach

Coach Graham Potter celebrates Brighton win over Leicester Robin Jones/Getty Images

Brighton’s Graham Potter to be announced soon as Chelsea’s new manager after Thomas Tuchel’s resignation

According to the ESPNO Brighton gave permission to Chelsea to open negotiations with the technician Graham Potter.

The 47-year-old Englishman is expected to be announced shortly as the new coach of the Blueswhat fired Thomas Tuchel surprisingly this Wednesday (7).

According to sources heard by the report, the London team will have to pay a termination penalty of around 10 million pounds (BRL 59.96 million) to stay with Potter, who has a contract with the British coastal team until 2025.

The intention of the Chelsea board is to act quickly, with the new commander being able to already be ahead of the squad in this Saturday’s classic (10), against the Fulhamfor the Premier Leaguebroadcast live by ESPN at the Star+.

Still second determination of ESPNthe other names considered by the board of Blues were Mauricio Pochettinoextottenham and PSGand Zinedine ZidaneexReal Madrid.

the Chelsea sent Tuchel away on Wednesday morning, hours after his 100th game for the team ended in 1-0 defeat to “zebra” Dinamo Zagreblast Tuesday (6), for the premiere of Champions.

Graham Potter, meanwhile, has been doing great work on the British coast team since taking over Brighton in 2019.

Last season, the team finished in 9th place with 51 points, and made his record in the history of Premier League.

In recent seasons, Potter has been praised for his attacking style at Brighton, who continue to play well despite losing some of their key players such as Yves Bissoumawho went to Tottenham, and Marc Cucurellasigned by Chelsea himself.