Chico Buarque makes fun of cursing and mocks Bolsonaro at a show

Chico Buarque: ‘I don’t buy music’ (photo: Rennan Teixeira/Focka/Flickr)

Historical supporter of Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), Chico Buarque, 78, made fun of the insults he receives from anti-PT supporters at the national premiere of the tour “Que tal um samba?’, on the night of this Tuesday (6), at Teatro Pedra do Reino, in Joo Pessoa.

“They call me bologna, left-wing caviar, a mammal on the government’s teats. I don’t bother anymore. You can even call me a chutchuca, but not a music buyer. I don’t buy music”, he said, good-naturedly, while singing “Bankruptcy Blues”, by him and Edu Lobo.

“But I can sell. Who’s going to buy it?”, says one of the verses of the song.

The term “Tchutchuca do centro” was used by youtuber Wilker Leo to criticize President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and went viral on social media.

With the theater packed, Chico and singer Mnica Salmaso, with whom he shares the stage on the tour, sang a repertoire that spans all stages of the artist’s career for two hours.

In the end, the singer raised a flag with Lula’s face and made the L sign with his hand as a sign of support for the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. Before the show, part of the public also shouted slogans related to PT.

Mnica, who sings the first songs alone on stage, opened the presentation with “Todos Juntos”, from the play “Os Saltimbancos”, a fable about the insurrection of animals that flee a farm to try to make a living as musicians.

The show is divided between songs performed only by Mónica, by the two together and only by Chico.

In the repertoire there are other songs that refer to Chico’s political militancy, such as “Assentamento”, which is part of the singer’s CD dedicated to the landless families, and, of course, “Que tal um samba?”, a song that gives the name turn and in whose lyrics Chico proposes a change to Brazil from “brute force” and “so much dementia”.

The single with the same name was released on June 17th by Biscoito Fino, with special participation by Hamilton de Holanda.

The show has sets by Daniela Thomas, lighting by Maneco Quinder and costumes by Cao Albuquerque. After the debut in Joo Pessoa, go on to ten more cities.

The tour arrives in So Paulo from March 2, 2023, at Tokio Marine Hall.