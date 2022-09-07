Chimpanzee flees, but returns to zoo after winning coat and ‘ride’

A chimpanzee that escaped from a zoo in Kharkiv, Ukraine, was “recovered” after being given a coat and a “bicycle ride” from zoo staff yesterday morning. The moment was captured on video and shared on social media.

According to international media, the animal, called Chichi, arrived at the local zoo after being evacuated from the Feldman Ecopark, which was bombed after the Russian invasion.

Zoo officials said the animal initially refused to come back with them and wandered the streets around the zoo, but after a downpour, it accepted a coat offered by an employee and returned to the zoo.

In the video posted on social media, it is possible to see the animal hugging one of the employees and returning to the zoo on a bicycle.

In an interview with local channel Suspilne, zoo director Oleksiy Hryhoriev said the animal returned to the shelter without any injuries and is safe.

Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second largest city and has had a number of buildings destroyed by Russian bombings over the months of invasion.

Despite a drop in attacks in recent months, at least four civilians have died in the region after a rocket hit the center last week.

