Claudia Raia and Celulari’s son poses with his baby sister: “princess”

Son of Claudia Raia and Edson Celulari, Enzo, poses with his baby sister in his arms and enchants

The actress’s firstborn Claudia Raia has been a super brother to Chiara, who is only 6 months old. The baby is the youngest child of Enzo’s father, the actor. Edson Celulari. The famous actors were married for around 17 years from 1993 to 2010.

The marriage produced two children. In addition to Enzo, who is 25 years old. Claudia and Celulari are parents of young Sophia, 19 years old. Currently, the actress and dancer is married to the dancer and also an actor. Jarbas Homem de Mello.

Celulari started his relationship with the actress Karin Roepke in 2011 and made the union official in 2017. In February of this year, little Chiara arrived to bring even more cuteness and love to the family.

The little baby is the real sweetheart of the children of Claudia Raia. Enzo and Sophia are very close, they often appear together, always with great affection. With Celulari’s youngest is no different.

Whenever young people are in the city of Rio de Janeiro, where their father lives with Karin and Chiara, they go to visit the baby, Enzo Celulari took advantage of his trip to the Marvelous City to hug his little sister!

“My pre-Rock in Rio”, said the firstborn of Claudia Raia revealing that before enjoying the music festival, he ran to see Chiara. He posed with Celulari and Karin’s daughter in his arms.

In the sequence of photos, Enzo looks affectionately at his youngest, carefully observing his little sister. He still appears with his eyes closed feeling the baby’s scent.

The clicks of the Celulari heirs received much praise. There was no shortage of “beautiful” comments for Enzo and Chiara. A follower also highlighted the beauty of the baby: “What a princess!”.

Enzo’s stepmother made a point of commenting on the photograph shared by Enzo. “These brothers,” exclaimed Karin Roepke. Already a netizen praised the affection between them: “The love of brothers is very beautiful”.

Tell us what you think!