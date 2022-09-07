CNJ decides to investigate and remove judge Marcos Scalercio for accusation of sexual harassment against women in SP | Sao Paulo

O National Council of Justice (CNJ) in Brasília, met this Tuesday (6th) and decided to open a Disciplinary Administrative Process (PAD) to investigate the substitute judge Marcos Scalercio for sexual harassment against at least three women in São Paulo.

Unanimously, all 14 members of the body who were able to vote – one of them was prevented – also opted for the precautionary removal of the magistrate while the investigations last. The investigation will be carried out by the Corregedoria of the CNJ.

The cases of harassment against Scalercio were revealed in August of this year by the g1. In 2021, they were filed twice by the Regional Labor Court of the 2nd Region (TRT-2), in Sao Paulo. On that occasion, the internal affairs department of the São Paulo body claimed that there was no evidence that Scalercio had committed sexual crimes. And that’s why the PAD was not opened against the judge.

In 2021, a student at the Damásio Educacional course, where Scalercio taught, a lawyer and an employee of the Labor Court accused him of the harassment. They had said that the professor and the judge approached them, respectively, in a cafeteria close to the course, on social media and inside his office at the Ruy Barbosa Labor Forum, in Barra Funda, West Zone of the capital of São Paulo.

Scalercio has always denied these crimes, claiming innocence, according to his lawyers, who defended him on Tuesday at the National Council of Justice. The session at the CNJ was broadcast live on the internet, on the body’s social networks.

Labor judge in SP is accused of sexually harassing lawyers, students and interns

The rapporteur of the case involving Scalercio, the National Inspector of Justice, Minister Luis Felipe Salomaosuggested the opening of the PAD against the magistrate and the preventive removal of the magistrate from the TRT-2.

“I see here that it is a delicate case because it involves a labor judge in the first instance. Evidence is very revealing of a possible disciplinary infraction attributed to the magistrate”, said Salomão.

the counselor of Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) Daniel Blume he stated, during the trial, that he knew “the seriousness of the allegations” and asked for the magistrate’s removal so that “women are not new victims”.

Lawyer Leandro Raca, who defends Scalercio, said in his defense that the case was filed twice and asked that the PAD not be opened.

“I think that the National Council of Justice followed its tradition, and in a very forceful way it made it clear that complaints involving a member of the Judiciary need to be investigated. special care to protect society, with the removal of the accused magistrate”, said lawyer José Lúcio Munhoz, who defends the interests of one of the three victims.

“Given the seriousness of the accusations, the repercussion of the case and the importance of keeping the toga’s performance intact, it is expected that the National Council of Justice will promote the opening of the Disciplinary Administrative Process, with the preventive removal of the defendant. magistracy and the importance of its decisions must not coexist with nebulous situations involving one of its members”.

In addition to these three initial allegations against Scalercio, other allegations of sexual crimes emerged against the judge after the repercussion of the case in the press. Until last Friday (2), Me Too Brasil had accounted for a total of 96 reports with complaints, six of them of rape. Some of the complaints are from 2014 to 2020.

The Me Too movement has a partnership with the Justiceiras Project. Both bodies provide free legal assistance to victims of sexual violence. They have already forwarded 62 of these cases to the authorities, including the CNJ itself.

Second Luanda Pires, director of institutional relations at Me Too Brasil, the number of victims who accuse the magistrate of harassment may be higher. “We already know of many other victims, who are not yet ready, are not in a position to talk about it yet, but we already know about other women. Brazilian society has naturalized this crime, understanding these acts as ‘songs’.”

MPF also investigates complaints

2 of 3 Left: conversation between teacher and student in 2018, according to former student of Damásio. On the right, judge Marcos Scalercio teaches at the prep course — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Left: conversation between teacher and student in 2018, according to a former student at Damásio. On the right, judge Marcos Scalercio teaches at the prep course — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

In addition to the National Council of Justice, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in São Paulo is currently analyzing the three previous sexual harassment allegations that the Internal Affairs Department of TRT-2 had filed twice last year.

These cases are also investigated in the administrative and criminal spheres. Both procedures are confidential and do not yet have a conclusion. In the criminal aspect, convicted of sexual harassment can be punished with up to two years in prison.

Former students of Damásio Educacional used social media in August to say that, at least since 2016, they had already sought out the prep course and denounced Scalercio for inappropriate behavior. Among the complaints reported were teacher invitations to go out with students and inappropriate messages with sexual connotations being sent to their social networks.

Damásio, where Scalercio was a law professor in the preparatory course for public competitions and for the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), fired him from the institution in August, after complaints against him increased. The prep course always denied, however, that it knew of reports of sexual harassment involving him and students.

TRT transfers judge from forum

Judge and professor of SP is accused of sexually harassing women within a labor forum and on social networks; CNJ and TRF investigate

On Monday (5), the Regional Labor Court of the 2nd Region, in São Paulo, reported that its Internal Affairs transferred Scalercio from the Ruy Barbosa Forum to the Labor Forum of the South Zone of the capital. The magistrate returned to work after taking a vacation during the repercussion of the sexual harassment allegations. In addition to the change of location, he will no longer participate in hearings.

Last week, the Internal Affairs Department of TRT-2 also opened a new Disciplinary Complaint (RD) against the magistrate, this time to investigate three more complaints against him. The court did not say, however, what these new charges are, claiming that their content is confidential.

The Disciplinary Complaint is investigated by the magistrate of the TRT to find out if there are indications to initiate a Disciplinary Administrative Proceeding against the judge.

The Union of Federal Judiciary Workers in the State of São Paulo (Sintrajud) held a protest on Monday in front of the forum where Scalercio worked, in Barra Funda. Servers distributed pamphlets with the phrase “no harassment” to ask for the judge’s preventive removal. They claim that the magistrate is unable to continue working at the Regional Labor Court after the allegations of sexual crimes.

3 of 3 Sintrajud protested in front of the Ruy Barbosa Labor Forum, where judge Marcos Scalercio worked until he was transferred to another location — Photo: Disclosure/Sintrajud Sintrajud protested in front of the Ruy Barbosa Labor Forum, where judge Marcos Scalercio worked until he was transferred to another location — Photo: Disclosure/Sintrajud

Sexual harassment is a crime in Brazil. It can occur in a context where there is a hierarchical relationship between the aggressor and the victim, in which he embarrasses her, usually in the work environment, either using words or committing sexual actions, always without the person’s consent, such as a kiss or a forced touch, for example.

MP listens to rape victims

After complaints, other women accuse judge and teacher of sexual harassment

According to Me Too, Scalercio’s victims are Damasio’s students, lawyers and TRT employees. Four of the rape cases were referred to the Public Ministry (MP) of São Paulo. The other two women who said they had been raped by Scalercio did not want to take the allegations forward.

“It is important to warn all women about the importance of talking. These are very painful, serious reports. Reports of suffering. Reports that cause a lot of repulsion in those who hear. It is a type of insidious and perverse violence. women,” he told g1 the promoter Silvia Chakian, who heard from some of the women. She integrates the Center for Assistance to Victims of Violence (NAVV) of the MP.

At the end of August, after the impact of the case involving Scalercio, the Superior Labor Court (TST), based in Brasília, instituted the “Policy to Prevent and Combat Moral Harassment and Sexual Harassment”. The action will take place in all TST courts and also in the Superior Council of Labor Justice.