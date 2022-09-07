Cobra Kai Could End Movie Trilogy, Says William Zabka

Fans of Snake Kai can celebrate: the story of California’s most competitive teenagers is still far from over. In addition to the fact that there is still no forecast of how many seasons will still be produced, there is the possibility of the Netflix continue in a trilogy of films. At least that’s what you believe William Zabka. The actor, who plays Johnny Lawrence, joked that he could go on with the series “for another ten seasons”, but that the producers have an ending in mind.

“Everything points to a place on the map for sure”, said Zabka to the comic book. “It’s just a question of how we get there (…). Let’s finish the series and then we’ll make a movie trilogy”.

In the same interview, Ralph Macchio praised the direction “The Karate Kid Cinematic Universe” has taken, saying he sees countless opportunities to expand the story of Daniel LaRusso and the fighters around him. “Is there an origin story for Miyagi? a prelude to Snake Kai before Karate Kid? A spin-off with some of the young characters? Who knows? But we won’t finish until we have the opportunity to really explore everything.”, followed the protagonist of the franchise, saying that those responsible for Snake Kai know how to develop stories organically.

Set to premiere on September 9, the fifth season of Snake Kai features the returns of William Zabka and Ralph Macchio as Johnny and Daniel, respectively, and the young Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser. The new year will see the dojo that gives the series its name, now run by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) morphing into a major martial arts franchise, while the students of Miyagi-Do and Silver Fang plan their next steps.

Set 30 years after the films of Karate Kid, Snake Kai rekindles the rivalry between Daniel and Johnny Lawrence. Told from the perspective of the second, the plot shows the two reopening their dojos and teaching karate to a new generation – but not without awakening a good deal of ghosts from the past.

The production started in 2018 in YouTubebut was purchased by Netflix in 2020. All four seasons are now available on the platform.

