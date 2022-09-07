“Com Date”: check the cutoff dates for investing in stocks in September and earning with dividends

As of this Tuesday (6), nine companies have “date with” – or cut-off dates – scheduled for September. The investor who wants to guarantee the receipt of dividends or interest on equity (JCP) announced by these companies must have the shares in their portfolio until this deadline. As of the “ex-date”, whoever buys the papers will no longer be entitled to these earnings.

In the September list, there are companies such as Ferbasa (FESA4), Santos Brasil (STBP3) and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3)

Remembering that dividends are not subject to Income Tax. In the case of interest on equity (JCP), a rate of 15% is deducted from the gross amount paid by companies.

avoiding mistakes

For investors just starting out on the passive income journey, it is important to understand the terms “data com” and “data ex”.

The “with date” refers to the last day that the investor has to place a share in the portfolio and receive the announced earnings (dividends or interest on equity). If the shareholder buys and keeps the securities in the portfolio until the “date with”, he will receive the amounts on the agreed date. If the shareholder sells the shares before the “with date” or buys the shares after it, he will not be entitled to the earnings announced at the time.

For example: if the “date with” of a share was on September 1st, the investor should have the shares in his portfolio on that date to receive the proceeds. If he bought the asset the next day, September 2, he would no longer be entitled to those dividends or interest on equity. If he kept the papers until the end of the 1st, but sold on the 2nd, he would still be entitled to the proceeds.

The “ex date” represents the second situation: it is the moment when the shareholder is no longer entitled to the dividends. On this day, the stock price is adjusted by discounting the value of earnings. This is because the money distributed in the form of dividends or interest on equity leaves the company’s cash.

Sergio Biz, an analyst focused on dividends and partner at GuiaInvest, explains that a very common mistake made by investors is to buy a share because it will pay dividends on the “com date” and sell it on the “ex date”, believing that it will earn the dividends “ for free”.

This error happens because investors are unaware of the readjustment in the share price on the “ex date”, explains Biz. In fact, they go from zero to zero, so this maneuver should be avoided. The ideal, according to the analyst, is to invest in companies that pay dividends with a focus on the long term.

September highlights

In September, at least four financial institutions have a scheduled cut-off date, and the highlight is Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), which has consistently remunerated its shareholders.

In 2022 alone, Banco do Brasil has already made five payments of earnings. And on September 30, it will hold another one, at R$ 0.27 per share in JCP. The amount is the result of an anticipation of R$ 781 million related to the third quarter of 2022.

According to XP Investimentos, Banco do Brasil should offer a dividend yield 10% in 2023. For 2022, the expectation is 8.3%. The broker’s analysts point out that the bank has a 60% discount compared to private peers, such as Bradesco, Itaú and Santander.

In the view of XP analysts, the distribution of dividends by Banco do Brasil should become relevant, as it should increase its payout (portion of net income destined for earnings) in a scenario of higher capitalization, profit recovery and with Previ – BB employees’ pension fund – presenting a surplus of R$ 22 billion.

XP Investimentos recommends buying the asset for dividends with a target price of BRL 57.

Also on this month’s “date with” list is Ferbasa (FESA4), an iron and chromium miner, which produces around 75,000 tonnes per quarter. As an exporter, it offers exposure to the dollar and commodity prices.

Ferbasa was one of the few companies that paid constant dividends and had growth in its profits above inflation in the last four years, according to a survey by Daniel Nigri, analyst and founder of Dica de Hoje Research, for the InfoMoney.

In Nigri’s view, the company’s profit could reach R$ 1.1 billion in the next 12 months. “Ferbasa can distribute between R$5.50 and R$6 per share during this period, a yield greater than 10%”, he points out.

Check out the full September “date with” list below:

Tuesday (6)

Sector: Industrial Goods / Machinery and Equipment

Industrial Goods / Machinery and Equipment Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 13.488 million

BRL 13.488 million Value per share: BRL 0.0565 per share

BRL 0.0565 per share Date with: shares acquired until September 6, 2022

shares acquired until September 6, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): September 08, 2022

September 08, 2022 Payday: September 30, 2022

Thursday (8)

Sector: Basic Materials / Steel and Metallurgy

Basic Materials / Steel and Metallurgy Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 33.120 million

BRL 33.120 million Value per FESA3 share: BRL 0.365 per share

BRL 0.365 per share Value per FESA4 share: BRL 0.40 per share

BRL 0.40 per share Date with: shares acquired until September 8, 2022

shares acquired until September 8, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): September 09, 2022

September 09, 2022 Payday: September 29, 2022

Sector: Basic Materials / Steel and Metallurgy

Basic Materials / Steel and Metallurgy Income type: dividends

dividends Gross total amount: BRL 46.879 million

BRL 46.879 million Value per FESA3 share: BRL 0.52 per share

BRL 0.52 per share Value per FESA4 share: BRL 0.57 per share

BRL 0.57 per share Date with: shares acquired until September 8, 2022

shares acquired until September 8, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): September 09, 2022

September 09, 2022 Payday: September 29, 2022

Santos Brazil (STBP3)

Sector: Industrial Goods / Transport / Support and Storage Services

Industrial Goods / Transport / Support and Storage Services Income type: dividends

dividends Gross total amount: BRL 326.500 million

BRL 326.500 million Value per share: BRL 0.38 per share

BRL 0.38 per share Date with: shares acquired until September 8, 2022

shares acquired until September 8, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): September 09, 2022

September 09, 2022 Payday: September 16, 2022

Friday (9)

Bank of Brasilia (BSLI3; BSLI4)

Sector: Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks

Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 45.546 million

BRL 45.546 million Value per share BSLI3 : BRL 0.12 per share

: BRL 0.12 per share Value per BSLI4 share: BRL 0.135 per share

BRL 0.135 per share Date with: shares acquired until September 9, 2022

shares acquired until September 9, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): September 12, 2022

September 12, 2022 Payday: September 20, 2022

Monday (12)

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Sector: Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks

Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 781.128 million

BRL 781.128 million Value per share: BRL 0.27 per share

BRL 0.27 per share Date with: shares acquired until September 12, 2022

shares acquired until September 12, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): September 13, 2022

September 13, 2022 Payday: September 30, 2022

Thursday (15)

Sector: Cyclic Consumption / Fabrics, Clothing and Footwear

Cyclic Consumption / Fabrics, Clothing and Footwear Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: 2.16 million

2.16 million Value per share: BRL 0.0515 per share

BRL 0.0515 per share Date with: shares acquired until September 15, 2022

shares acquired until September 15, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022 Payday: September 30, 2022

Friday (16)

M Dias Branco (MDIA3)

Sector: Non-Cyclic Consumption / Processed Foods / Miscellaneous Foods

Non-Cyclic Consumption / Processed Foods / Miscellaneous Foods Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Value per share: BRL 0.05 per share

BRL 0.05 per share Date with: shares acquired until September 16, 2022

shares acquired until September 16, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): September 19, 2022

September 19, 2022 Payday: September 30, 2022

Friday (30)

Sector: Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks

Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Value per BEES3 share: BRL 0.021 per share

BRL 0.021 per share Value per BEES4 share: BRL 0.021 per share

BRL 0.021 per share Date with: shares acquired until September 30, 2022

shares acquired until September 30, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): October 03, 2022

October 03, 2022 Payday: November 01, 2022

Sector: Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks

Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Value per ITUB3 share: BRL 0.01765 per share

BRL 0.01765 per share Value per ITUB4 share: BRL 0.01765 per share

BRL 0.01765 per share Date with: shares acquired until September 30, 2022

shares acquired until September 30, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): October 03, 2022

October 03, 2022 Payday: November 01, 2022

