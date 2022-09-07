Confirmed in ‘A Fazenda 14’, Thomaz Costa gets involved in controversy and influencer shoots at the farmer: “He deceived me”

Thomas Costa still haven’t even stepped into the seat of ‘The farm’, but already has his name involved in some controversies. The model is known to be an ex-carousel, ex-boyfriend of Larissa Manoela and recently, the actor had a falling out with his own mother after opening profile at only fans platform.

In addition to all this, this Tuesday (6th), the influencer Sophia Barclay went on social media to expose Thomas about some past events. According to the content creator’s reports, she and the influencer were chatting until Costa discovered her gender identity and did not proceed with the affair.

“2nd year in which The farm put an ex-contact of mine on editionnow you will see the real Thomas Costatransphobic,” she wrote, who is a trans woman. It is worth mentioning that so far, Thomaz Costa’s advice has not commented on the matter.

‘Oh, but the cookie maker waited for him to be confined to expose’. Yeah, just like he deceived me, he promised love and a million things and when he found out about my sexuality he said he couldn’t go out with ‘prankster‘ but if I signed a contract of silence, he could eat me!”, he declared.