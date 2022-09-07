Corinthians can have 14 absences in the classic against São Paulo

Corinthians once again had embezzlement in increasing numbers in the last two weeks and drew with Inter, on Sunday (5), without being able to count on 11 players. With casualties in the medical department and by call-up for the base selection, this list can rise to 14 absences in the classic against São Paulo.

Corinthians’ biggest hope in the free week for training is precisely to recover their injured. Vítor Pereira said three days ago that the recovery or not of Adson, Renato Augusto and Júnior Moraes for the classic are “question marks”. Fagner and Rafael Ramos felt pain in the last game and there are doubts. Lucas Piton and Robson Bambu also have chances to return, but Maycon and Paulinho do not return.

There are also embezzlements among the “kids”, as VP says, as Robert Renan and Giovane are among the five Corinthians fans who are in Uruguay this week with the under-20 Brazilian team. The account of 14 names ends with two more young people in the DM: Ruan Oliveira and Wesley.

The only good news for now is the return of Du Queiroz, who has already served suspension and is available. He should resume the title in midfield alongside Fausto Vera, with a midfielder yet to be defined (Renato Augusto, if he has the means, or Giuliano).

The problems make Vítor Pereira consider using a mixed team at Morumbi, on Sunday (11), despite having four days of break until the decisive semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense.

We’ll have to balance. Let’s see if any of these players recover for the game, if we have more solutions. (…) The game against Fluminense is fundamental and can give us a final, so we will have to go into this game with the best we have. Against São Paulo we will have to make a team that allows us to compete. We will see. It depends on the recovery.”

Vítor Pereira, on the possibility of saving in the classic

New Injury Storm

The 12 players with medical problems represent a new record in the Corinthians season. Before that, the maximum number of injured at the same time had been 11, two months ago, in the week of the return game of the Libertadores round of 16, against Boca Juniors. Coach Vítor Pereira used to refer to the full DM as a “storm of injuries”, which after the bonanza came back even stronger.