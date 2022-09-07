Corinthians opens ticket sales for the decision against Fluminense for the Copa do Brasil; see value

Corinthians announced this Tuesday the sale of tickets for the match against Fluminense, on September 15, for the return game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The teams face each other at 20:00 at the Neo Química Arena.

As usual, sales will be staggered taking into account the priorities of the Fiel Torcedor. Sales, it is worth remembering, only take place online through the Fiel Torcedor website (for members) or on ticketscorinthians.com.br (for fans in general).

For the match against the Carioca team, members of the Minha Vida plan will have discounts of 20% to 57% on tickets. Members of the Minha História plan will have discounts of 25% to 55%. The variation is given by the chosen sector in the stadium.

Tuesday, September 6th, from 2pm : opening of ticket sales for fans who are members of Fiel Torcedor with credits related to matches suspended by the pandemic and purchase of parking;

: opening of ticket sales for fans who are members of Fiel Torcedor with credits related to matches suspended by the pandemic and purchase of parking; Tuesday, September 6th, from 3pm : opening of ticket sales for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor from 60 points;

: opening of ticket sales for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor from 60 points; Tuesday, September 6th, from 5pm : opening of ticket sales for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor from 40 points;

: opening of ticket sales for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor from 40 points; Tuesday, September 6th, from 7pm : opening of ticket sales for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor from 20 points

: opening of ticket sales for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor from 20 points Wednesday, September 7th, from 11 am : opening of ticket sales for other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor;

: opening of ticket sales for other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor; Monday, September 12, from 3pm: opening of ticket sales for fans in general;

Tickets for Camarote FielZone and Choperia FielZone are still on sale. The place offers an open bar with various drinks and hot dog open food, pizza, pasta, ham sandwich and ice cream. Find out more details here.

Check the ticket prices for the clash between Corinthians and Fluminense

NORTH ENGOV – BRL 50.00

SUL DORIL – BRL 90.00

UPPER EAST NEOSALDINA – BRL 90.00

EAST LOWER SIDE EPOCLER – BRL 100.00

LOWER EAST CENTRAL EPOCLER – BRL 120.00

WEST SUPERIOR BENEGRIP – BRL 250.00

LOWER WEST CORNER BUSCOPAN – BRL 200.00

BUSCOPAN LOWER SIDE WEST – BRL 300.00

BUSCOPAN CENTRAL LOWER WEST – BRL 500.00

OESTE BUSINESS NEO QUÍMICA ARENA – BRL 500.00

Disclosure / Corinthians

See more at: Tickets, Corinthians x Fluminense and Copa do Brasil.