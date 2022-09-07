Corinthians presents itself again full of youth from the base and begins preparation to face So Paulo

Corinthians returned to training at CT Joaquim Grava on Tuesday morning, after drawing with Internacional last weekend, for the Brasileirão. Timão started to prepare for Sunday’s classic, against São Paulo, for the Brazilian Championship.

The athletes who started in the team’s last match did only regenerative work on the field and also inside the CT. The other players went straight to the pitch and started the activity with a warm-up.

Soon after, coach Vítor Pereira performed a job of passes and post-loss pressure. Afterwards, the athletes performed an activity to move possession of the ball and also a confrontation between teams in the reduced field.

The novelty in training was the presence of several players from the U-20 team. Coach Vítor Pereira featured: Alemão, Léo Mana, Riquelme, Kayke, Higor, Pedrinho, Pedro, Felipe and Bruno Carcaioli.

Timão has five players called up for the Brazilian Under-20 Team. The summoned ones were: Giovane, Robert Renan, Guilherme Biro, Ryan Gustavo and Arthur Sousa. The first two are already a constant presence in the main cast. With that, if all the others were available, the training could have had 11 athletes from the Corinthian base category.

Corinthians returns to training this Wednesday morning, continuing the preparation for the match against São Paulo. The ball rolls in Morumbi, at 4pm.

See more at: Training of Corinthians, CT Joaquim Grava, Corinthians x So Paulo and Campeonato Brasileiro.