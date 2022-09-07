Corinthians reduces the price of tickets for three sectors for the decisive match against Fluminense

Corinthians reduces the price of tickets for three sectors for the decisive match against Fluminense

This Tuesday morning, Corinthians released ticket prices for the clash against Fluminense, for the return game of the Copa do Brasil semifinal. The values ​​presented by the club showed a reduction in value in three different sectors of Neo Química Arena.

Compared to the game against Altético-GO, for the quarter-finals of the competition, the board promoted a lower price for fans. In the Upper East sector the value was R$110 to R$90in the Lower East Side fell from R$130 to R$100 and by the Inferior Central reduced from R$150 to R$120.

The alvinegro club increased ticket prices in just one sector. In the Upper West, the value rose from R$170 to R$250. In the other sectors, the values ​​remained the same and did not change – see comparison table below.

Last Sunday in the match against Internacional, Timão surpassed the mark of one million paying public in the season. For the confrontation against the Rio de Janeiro team at Neo Química Arena, the opposing crowd will have 6% of the tickets available, which is around 2,900 reserved tickets.

Corinthians and Fluminense will have a decisive confrontation ahead, the duel is worth a spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil. In the first match the two teams drew 2-2, with neither managing to take advantage for the return game. In the event of a new tie, the finalist will be decided on penalty kicks. The ball rolls at Neo Química Arena on September 15 at 8pm.

Check out the ticket price comparison between the two matches

sectorsx Atlético-GOx Fluminense
NorthBRL 50BRL 50
SouthBRL 90BRL 90
Upper EastBRL 110BRL 90
East Lower SideBRL 130BRL 100
Lower East CentralBRL 150BRL 120
Upper WestBRL 170BRL 250
Lower West CornerBRL 200BRL 200
Lower West SideBRL 300BRL 300
Lower West CentralBRL 500BRL 500
West BusinessBRL 500BRL 500

