Corinthians reduces the price of tickets for three sectors for the decisive match against Fluminense

This Tuesday morning, Corinthians released ticket prices for the clash against Fluminense, for the return game of the Copa do Brasil semifinal. The values ​​presented by the club showed a reduction in value in three different sectors of Neo Química Arena.

Compared to the game against Altético-GO, for the quarter-finals of the competition, the board promoted a lower price for fans. In the Upper East sector the value was R$110 to R$90in the Lower East Side fell from R$130 to R$100 and by the Inferior Central reduced from R$150 to R$120.

The alvinegro club increased ticket prices in just one sector. In the Upper West, the value rose from R$170 to R$250. In the other sectors, the values ​​remained the same and did not change – see comparison table below.

Last Sunday in the match against Internacional, Timão surpassed the mark of one million paying public in the season. For the confrontation against the Rio de Janeiro team at Neo Química Arena, the opposing crowd will have 6% of the tickets available, which is around 2,900 reserved tickets.

Corinthians and Fluminense will have a decisive confrontation ahead, the duel is worth a spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil. In the first match the two teams drew 2-2, with neither managing to take advantage for the return game. In the event of a new tie, the finalist will be decided on penalty kicks. The ball rolls at Neo Química Arena on September 15 at 8pm.

Check out the ticket price comparison between the two matches

sectors x Atlético-GO x Fluminense North BRL 50 BRL 50 South BRL 90 BRL 90 Upper East BRL 110 BRL 90 East Lower Side BRL 130 BRL 100 Lower East Central BRL 150 BRL 120 Upper West BRL 170 BRL 250 Lower West Corner BRL 200 BRL 200 Lower West Side BRL 300 BRL 300 Lower West Central BRL 500 BRL 500 West Business BRL 500 BRL 500

