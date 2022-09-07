Corinthians reviews budget and revenue forecast reaches R$ 756 million; costs also increase

Corinthians’ financial department prepared its budget review and the revenue projection for the year 2022 is now R$756 million. This represents an increase of 25% from the previous forecast (R$ 604.7 million in gross revenue).

If you compare it to last year’s gross revenue, the new budget forecast is even more robust: 50% higher. In 2021, Corinthians closed with a gross revenue of R$ 503 million. At the time, the biggest in its history.

In the document sent by the board to the Guidance Council that the portal My Helm had access, TV rights appear as the club’s biggest source of revenue. The data was previously released by the Globoesporte.com.

TV rights – BRL 275.2 million

Sponsorships and advertising – R$ 140.6 million

Revenue from games – BRL 94.8 million

Brand revenues and others – R$ 71 million

Members’ contribution – R$ 17 million

Commercial explorations – R$ 35.6 million

Player sales – BRL 121.7 million

Expenses also increase

Corinthians’ new budget forecast also foresees an increase in expenses, with a 30% higher value for personnel expenses (salaries and charges of all employees of the club. The amount that was BRL 341 million is now budgeted at BRL 440 million.

This is mainly due to the acquisition of important players with robust salaries, such as Balbuena, Fausto Vera and Yuri Alberto, in addition to the arrival of the coaching staff with six Portuguese professionals, which costs much more than Sylvinho’s previous commission.

Selic rate is a complicating factor

Corinthians’ indebtedness should not be so low at the end of the 2022 season. Despite a much higher income than in previous years, the club continues to suffer from the interest on its indebtedness.

With a Selic rate of 13.75% as it is in Brazil at the moment, keeping up with this indebtedness scenario has its price. And it’s not cheap. About R$ 110 million should come out of the club’s coffers in 2022 just to amortize this interest.

Final result maintained

Despite all this interest expense, The increase in revenue made the Corinthians financial department maintain its forecast of closing in the blue in fiscal year 2022. And with the same value of R$ 10.1 million. It would be the second consecutive year in this blue scenario.

