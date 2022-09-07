Corinthians starts preparation for classic with reserves and boys on the field | Corinthians

After a Monday off, the Corinthians players performed again this Tuesday morning at CT Joaquim Grava and began preparation for Sunday’s classic, at 4 pm, against São Paulo, in Morumbi, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The athletes who started the team’s last match, the 2-2 draw against Internacional, performed regenerative work on the field and inside the CT. The others went to the lawn. The activity also had the presence of several boys from the base.

From the photos released, it is noted the presence of names such as midfielder Riquelme, defender Alemão, midfielders Pedrinho and Higor Farias and striker Pedro.

Mateus Vital and Pedro at Corinthians training

Coach Vítor Pereira organized a post-loss pass and pressure activity. There was also a movement of ball possession and a confrontation between teams in a reduced field.

Midfielder Du Queiroz, who was suspended against Internacional, will be a reinforcement in the classic.

Du Queiroz, Corinthians midfielder

On Wednesday, again in the morning, the squad continues the preparation for the game. In the Brasileirão, Timão occupies the third place with 43 points.

Banner Corinthians

