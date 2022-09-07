Corinthians trio plays in a tie for the Brazilian Under-20 Team; sock comes out hurt

This Tuesday, the Brazil debuted at the Punta del Este International Tournament, a quadrangular that takes place in Uruguay between the under-20 teams of Brazil, Argentina and Uzbekistan. In addition to the host country. Opening the championship, the Brazilian team drew with Argentina, 1-1. In the classic, three of the five alvinegro representatives entered the field.

Giovane, Guilherme Biro and Arthur Sousa were present in the draw. In fact, the first started among the 11 holders of coach Ramon Menezes, wearing the yellow shirt 11.

in the field, Giovane played on the left side of the Brazilian attack and had few opportunities to score, as Brazil concentrated its offensive actions on the opposite side of Corinthians. Even so, around the 23rd minute, the winger had a good chance after Alexander triggered him inside the area, however, the hermanos interrupted the attack.

About that, Guilherme Biro and Arthur Sousa had more discreet performances. Timão’s number 10 entered the field in the 16th minute, but had to be replaced 20 minutes after feeling the thigh. Arthur, who is the top scorer of the sub-20 alvinegro cast in the season, took the place of Giovane himself, in the middle of the second half. The striker ended up finishing in the last move of the match, but the Argentine goalkeeper saved it. On the other hand, Robert Renan, who started the team in the last friendly tournament, and Ryan did not enter the field.

Now, the Brazilian Under-20 team is getting ready to face Uruguay, this Thursday. Then, on Saturday, Giovane and his teammates end their participation in the tournament against Uzbekistan.

Soon after, the five Corinthians returned to São Paulo to reinforce the squads of Vítor Pereira and Danilo. The professional team will have a decision by Brazil’s Cup next Wednesday, against Fluminense, at Neo Química Arena. As well as the older ones, the Under-20 squad is also going through a crucial moment in the season and on the 18th of this month they face Palmeiras, for the Brazilian Championship final of the category.

See more at: Giovane, Corinthians na Seleo and Corinthians Sub-20.