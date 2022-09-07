Correct SUS table covers nursing floor, says Pacheco

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated that the update of the SUS table is the most viable way to apply the minimum wage in nursing. He spoke this Tuesday (6.Sep.2022) on the subject with the Minister of the STF Roberto Barroso, who suspended the floor law on Sunday (4.Sep).

Other options that Pacheco and Barroso put forward to unlock the validity of the nursing floor are the approval of the bill for the exemption of hospital payroll and the compensation of the debt of states and municipalities with the Union.

The SUS table provides a list of procedures and the respective reimbursement amount paid by the federal government to the network associated with medical-hospital services provided to the public system.

In an interview with journalists, Pacheco said that the SUS table is outdated and should have been updated a long time ago. “[Se] If only SUS admissions are corrected by 50%, it would be possible to compensate for the national level of nurses, and it would still generate losses for hospitals”, declared.

He said that he will arrange meetings with ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy) and Marcelo Queiroga (Health) to discuss possible paths. “We will enforce this national floor [dos enfermeiros]who stood out in the pandemic and have absurdly demeaned salaries throughout Brazil.”

On Sunday, Barroso suspended the nursing salary floor and gave 60 days for the federal government, states, the Federal District and sector entities to provide information on financial impact, risks of layoffs and possible reduction in the quality of the service provided.

Barroso’s decision is injunction (provisional) and was given in a lawsuit filed by the CNSaúde (National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services). read the intact (258 KB).

The minister determined that the case be submitted for analysis by the virtual plenary of the STF, so that the rest of the Court can confirm or not its decision. No date has yet been set for the trial.

The nursing salary floor law establishes a minimum pay of R$ 4,750 for nurses. It entered into force on August 5.