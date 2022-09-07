Cristina Kirchner: Brazilian is silent in testimony – 06/09/2022 – World

Fernando Sabag Montiel, 35, a Brazilian who attacked Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Kirchner, with a gun, said on Tuesday (6) that his girlfriend was not involved in the attack. The statement, according to the local press, was made in testimony to the Justice – he, however, would have avoided answering the other questions. Sabag had already been silent hours after the episode.

His girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte, 23, also denied taking part in the attack on Tuesday. In a 35-minute testimony given to Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, she only answered her lawyer’s questions in order to make her defense.

According to the newspaper La Nación, the young woman said that she does not agree with the attack and that she considers it abominable, although she talks about political differences with Cristina. She would not have commented on the weapon used in the crime. Hours before the deposition, the Argentine press published pictures of Uliarte with a pistol in his belt. Registration is from May 8.

Investigators point out that the weapon would be the same used by Sabag on Thursday (1st) and that the scenario of the records resembles his last address – which contradicts the information that she moved there in August.

The images were found on the Brazilian’s cell phone SIM card. The device itself, as reported this Monday (5), had the data apparently erased while it was under police analysis, which prompted a separate investigation.

Other records show Sabag holding a weapon similar to the one used in the attack perpetrated against Cristina and ammunition corresponding to those used in the attack. According to Clarin, the Brazilian had the bullets for a year.

Investigators also seized Uliarte’s cell phones, but she refused to provide the device’s password; the police managed to unlock the cell phone with the help of software.

Also this Tuesday, Uliarte’s father told Clarin that his daughter “wouldn’t hurt Cristina” and said he hopes the vice president will receive him so he can apologize. He defines himself as an ultra-kirchnerist and considers Cristina “a second mother”.

“Brenda, on the other hand, doesn’t like politics. She’s manipulated and she’s a very long-suffering creature,” he said.

According to La Nación, investigators found records that Uliarte walked past the vice president’s house in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires, days before Sabag’s action. There are, however, no details on what she did in the region.

The publication also highlights that the Argentine police see indications that more people may have participated in the decision to attack Cristina, although they do not believe that it is a large organization.