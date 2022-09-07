Cruzeiro defines Neto Moura’s stay with a three-year contract | cruise

The midfielder is on loan to Cruzeiro until the end of Series B, a period that was also scheduled for payment of the amount and definitive acquisition. As of January, the new contract will come into effect, which is valid until the end of 2025.

The information about the player’s acquisition was released by Itatiaia and Canal Samuel Venâncio, and confirmed by ge. Cruzeiro has not yet officially confirmed the situation. Neto is one of the team’s highlights this season. He arrived after the Campeonato Mineiro, to play in the Série B of the Brasileirão, and has been a starter since the beginning.

The midfielder participated in 26 of the team’s 28 games in the competition, being absent from the debut, against Bahia, for not having been registered yet, and then against Ituano, for suspension. Against Operário-PR, on Thursday, he will also be out for the accumulation of three yellow cards.

Neto is 25 years old and has received polls from teams in Brazil and abroad since his arrival at Cruzeiro. He has three assists in Serie B and, today, is a starter alongside Filipe Machado. At the beginning of the competition, he formed a duo with Willian Oliveira.