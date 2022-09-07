Cruzeiro: Pezzolano overcomes musical chairs at the club and layoffs in Brazil to complete 50 games | cruise

Coach Paulo Pezzolano will soon put his name in Cruzeiro’s history. He will get access and also, at this moment, has good chances in the race for the title of Serie B. The then little known in Brazil, now, will reach an important mark, thinking about the club’s recent past and also the scenario of foreign coaches in the country.

There are two games left to reach the mark of 50 games for Cruzeiro. Pezzolano has 29 wins, nine draws and 10 losses. The utilization is 66.6%.

Pezzolano also managed to overcome the musical chairs that Cruzeiro had been experiencing since mid-2019. From then on, a coach, like the Uruguayan, managed to spend so much time in the position of coach of Raposa.

Paulo Pezzolano completed eight months in the position on the day he drew 1-1 with Criciúma, surpassing the time of all nine coaches who passed through Cruzeiro, after Mano Menezes, until the Uruguayan arrived, on January 3, 2022. Chair dancing started with Rogério Ceni, who stayed just under two months at the club and left the club with just eight games and two wins.

The solution was to bring in Abel Braga, who stayed for two months and led the team in 14 games: three wins, eight draws and three defeats. He left the team very close to relegation. Adilson Batista tried to save the practically fall. He did not make it. Maintained in 2020, Adilson stayed just over three months.

In place of Adilson, the first post-relegation coach, Cruzeiro’s board hired Enderson Moreira. He arrived on March 18, 2020, debuted only on July 26 because of the start of the pandemic, and was fired in early September.

Ney Franco was hired. But it was also a short time. It lasted approximately a month, failing to take Cruzeiro out of the Serie B relegation zone. In his place, Cruzeiro brought in Luiz Felipe Scolari, who left the club at the end of Serie B, unhappy with late salaries and the lack of guarantees of a competitive team. It was just over three months.

For last year, in 2021, Felipe Conceição was hired to start the season. But the elimination in the Copa do Brasil, for Juazeirense, cost the fall in the beginning of June. Mozart was hired and spent less than two months at Cruzeiro.

Subsequently, who took over the team was Vanderlei Luxemburgo. The coach avoided the relegation of Cruzeiro to Serie C, but, with the arrival of Ronaldo, the contract renewal did not materialize, for just over five months in office.

Only foreigner who held the position

Earlier this year, some of the main Brazilian clubs bet on foreign coaches. But, among all, the only one to follow in command of the same team is exactly Paulo Pezzolano. Considering the 40 teams that compete in the two main divisions of national football, four clubs went to the foreign market to look for coaches: Atlético-MG, Cruzeiro, Flamengo and Internacional.

The Portuguese Paulo Sousa was in charge of Poland, but was sought by Flamengo and announced on December 29. He spent six months in the job and was fired in June. There were 32 games, with 19 wins, seven draws and six defeats, a 66.6% success rate. He was replaced by Dorival Junior.

Paulo Sousa was also on Inter’s radar, before hitting Flamengo. So, the club signed the Uruguayan Alexander Medina, who was at Talleres, from Argentina. He was in charge of the team for just 17 games, with six wins, six draws, five losses and a 47% record. Mano Menezes took over the vacancy.

Atlético-MG announced Turco Mohamed in early January, days after Cuca resigned citing family problems. He won the Campeonato Mineiro, beat Flamengo in the Supercopa do Brasil, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, but felt the weight of elimination for Flamengo himself, in the Copa do Brasil, and poor performances in the Brasileirão. He left the club with a 69.7% record.

Two foreigners are in charge of Serie A teams, but arrived before the beginning of this year. Abel Ferreira, at Palmeiras, since October 2020, and Juan Pablo Vojvoda, at Fortaleza, since May of last year.

The Portuguese Vitor Pereira, current commander of Corinthians, took over the team in February this year. Also in the second month of 2022, Santos turned to the South American market to look for a coach. He signed Fabián Bustos, who was replaced by Lisca in July. Last week, Ceará hired Lucho González.