Cruzeiro: Pezzolano praises Bruno Rodrigues’ “internal rebellion” and predicts more minutes for Jajá | cruise

To seek a tie against Criciúma, Paulo Pezzolano activated two important pieces of the cast at halftime. Strikers Bruno Rodrigues and Jajá were used and gave a good response on the field, with good participation throughout the complementary stage. The Uruguayan evaluated the performance of the two pieces and projected the future use of the players.

Bruno Rodrigues arrived in the mid-year window and played in nine games – eight of them as a starter. In the last match, he only played the second half. He varied between attacking and wing positions, on the left. He added two goals and an assist. The Uruguayan praised the player’s performance.

– He has this courage, he has this inner rebellion that when he takes the ball, he wants to win the game. Every time he picks up the ball, he wants to win the game, he goes forward-he rated. However, Pezzolano also stressed that there is room for improvement in the number 9 game.

– I need what he’s good at, to do for the team, to make different decisions, more productive for the team. He’s a great player, I think I have to help him make that decision. When to go to 1 against 1, when to score, when to kick, when to rotate the ball, so that he doesn’t have all the plays on him – he scored.

Jajá’s situation was also commented on by the coach. The striker has recently recovered from a knee ligament injury – which took him out of the game for just over two months. He returned to the pitch in the rout against Náutico and has been used since then, but always coming from the bench, which could change.

– Jajá, who was further away, showed that he can play more than 45 minutes. I was afraid when I put him at 45 minutes, I thought it was too long, but sometimes you have to decide. They are all ready – commented the coach.

The lineup for the duel against Operário, at Mineirão, at 21:30, will be defined by Pezzolano during the week.