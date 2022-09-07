Cruzeiro signals purchase and directs Neto Moura to stay until 2025

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Neto Moura signs a new contract to stay at Cruzeiro until 2025 Over the next few days, Cruzeiro intends to make the payment of R$ 1.5 million to Mirassol to guarantee the purchase of part of Neto Moura’s economic rights. The signal to the São Paulo club was made by Raposa last week.

After settling the payment, Cruzeiro will sign a new contract with Neto Moura until the end of 2025. The details of the link had already been agreed upon since the arrival of midfielder Toca da Raposa II, in March of this year.

The information on the advanced negotiations between Cruzeiro, Mirassol and Neto Moura were initially disclosed by the Itatiaia and journalist Samuel Venncio and confirmed by supersports.

Neto Moura is the second player in the current squad to agree to stay for the next seasons. Before him, Cruzeiro had already exercised the right to buy 70% of the economic rights of defender Oliveira from Atltico-GO.

One of the pillars of the team led by Paulo Pezzolano, Neto Moura was in 26 of Cruzeiro’s 28 games in Srie B of the Brazilian Championship – all as a starter. Throughout the season, shirt 25 also won the respect of celestial fans.

According to Sofascore, football statistics app, Neto Moura leads several rankings of fundamentals in the Cruzeiro squad in Serie B. who gave the most assistance (3).