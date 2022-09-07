Cry of the Excluded: “Our goal is to kill hunger, not preach hate” – 07/09/2022

With rain and low temperature, about 200 people gathered this morning in front of the Sé Cathedral, in downtown São Paulo, to perform the 28th Cry of the Excluded. To mark the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, the theme chosen by the organizers this year was: “200 years of (independence for whom?”.

The fight against hunger gained prominence during the act, with the distribution of around 3,000 food kits, carried out by social movements and housing throughout the morning.

“Our objective is to kill hunger, not preach hatred. The population is very hungry, unlike what candidates say, that there is no hunger,” said cook Maria Conceição Guimarães, 64, from the Union of Housing Movements.

At the end of August, president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) questioned data that indicate that 30 million Brazilians would be on the poverty line. “Does anyone see someone asking for bread at the bakery checkout? You don’t see it,” said the president in an interview with Jovem Pan radio.

“Many families are on the street because rent is expensive. We ask for housing and they say they don’t need it. We have a president who excludes the poor, who doesn’t look at the poor,” added the cook, who participated in the distribution of food to the homeless population.

“The population is very hungry”, says cook Maria Conceição Guimarães, 64 Image: Caê Vasconcelos/UOL

With shouts of “outside, Bolsonaro”, protesters protested against the current president throughout the act, who also had speeches in favor of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The Cry of the Excluded is a national and popular act that traditionally takes place on September 7 as a counterpoint to the Independence celebrations. Held since 1995, the demonstration is led by entities, churches and social movements.

Rapper and social educator Kric Cruz, 65 Image: Caê Vasconcelos/UOL

Work, employment and housing. Rapper and social educator Kric Cruz, 65, talks about the importance of the act.

“We have to give this cry because we cannot conform to this situation. [da fome]. It’s not for independence, we need to have a true abolition, with work and housing”.

For Roger de Jesus, 40, who has been homeless for 4 months, the pandemic has worsened poverty.

“There are a lot of people without food, digging through the garbage to eat. With the pandemic it has increased a lot, there are more people on the street because there is more unemployment. Without formal employment, we are still on the street”.

“The cry is a historic act that denounces the violations and violence against the population. When more than a third of the population is hungry, the topic could not be different. We have to bring the cry of people who are without the most basic rights”, defined Rosângela Pezotti, coordinator of Sefras (Franciscan Solidarity Service), one of the organizers of the act.