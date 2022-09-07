Cryptos today: Ethereum up 6% and Classic version soars 24% with start of “Merge” update; Bitcoin remains below $20K

Bitcoin (BTC) dawns again hovering below $20k, close to stability over the last 24 hours. This week, the protagonist of the market is once again Ethereum (ETH), which is approaching its most important update, called Merge. The cryptocurrency is up 5.7% on Tuesday (6), at $1,655.

The shift to Ethereum, which involves migrating the mining system to a more eco-friendly engine, is scheduled to take place between the 13th and 15th of September. The process, however, is long, and it started today with the update of the Beacon Chain network, which already works on the new model, and will be merged with the main one next week – hence the name Merge (fusion, in Portuguese).

According to experts, however, Ethereum’s rally may not be exactly related to the optimism for the success of the upgrade. Analysts point out that the rise of the cryptocurrency, in fact, has to do with a strategy of investors who want to apply to receive free, via airdrop, new cryptos that may appear at the time of the upgrade. To do so, they buy ETH on the spot market and sell on the futures market.

Participating in Crypto+ (watch below in full), trader Vinícius Terranova warned that the rise in Ethereum should last until the moment of the conference (snapshot) of the ETH balances in the users’ wallet, who expect new tokens in a proportion of one for one.

“From that moment on, I believe the market should see a drop. This has happened in the past with Bitcoin Cash (derived from Bitcoin) and also with Ethereum Classic (which emerged from Ethereum in 2016).”

The date of the balance conference has not yet been announced, but it is expected to take place next week.

Meanwhile, ETH is also helping to boost other cryptos that can benefit from Merge, such as Ethereum Classic (ETC), which could inherit from miners who will be left with idle equipment from the end of next week.

In reaction to the proximity of the update, the ETC advances 23.9%, and is only behind today to the more than 40% high of Terra Classic (LUNC), a crypto that collapsed in May and has regained strength in recent days – for no reason. Of course, the token has already gained almost 200% in one week.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 19,925.33 +0.8% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,655.59 +5.7% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 280.51 +2% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.501638 +2.9% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.334333 +2.9%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Classic Earth (LUNC) US$ 0.00040226 +42.6% Ethereum Classic (ETC) $39.76 +23.9% DeFiChain (DFI) $1.39 +15.4% Bitcoin Gold (BTG) $25.19 +14.4% Read DAO (READ) $2.15 +11.1%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:



cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Helium (HNT) $3.71 -6.5% nexus (nexus) US$ 0.973867 -5.2% Gate (GT) $4.02 -2.4% Leo Token (LEO) $5.04 -two% OKB (OKB) US$ 15.01 -1.9%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 19.04 +0.58% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 24.06 -4.55% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 24.55 +0.73% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 22.12 -0.49% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 19.69 +2.71% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.43 -0.77% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 6.04 +3.07% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 4.02 -3.13% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.45 -1.44% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 28.00 -1.12%

See the main crypto market news for this Tuesday (6):

Binance bans stablecoins on the platform in favor of Binance USD

Exchange Binance announced yesterday that it will begin converting most stablecoins deposited with the exchange to Binance USD (BUSD), including major rival USD Coin (USDC).

As of September 29, the exchange said, all investments and deposits in USDC, as well as Pax Dollar (USDP) and TrueUSD (TUSD) will be converted to BUSD. Customers will, however, still be able to withdraw from these stablecoins.

As a practical effect, the decision represents a ban on the second-largest stablecoin on the market, USDC, raising an obstacle for it to overtake Tether (USDT), which is unaffected by the change, as the top dollar-pegged crypto.

USDC has a market value of US$52 billion, against US$68 billion for the leader USDT. BUSD is in third place, with US$ 19 billion.

Bitcoin mining pool suspends customer withdrawals

PoolinWallet, the wallet service for one of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining pools, is suspending all withdrawals in a bid to preserve assets and stabilize liquidity, the company said on Monday.

PoolinWallet also said it continues to explore “strategic alternatives with multiple parties”.

“PoolinWallet plans to pause all withdrawals, ‘flash’ trades and internal transfers on Poolin systems from Monday in order to preserve assets and stabilize liquidity,” the company said in a statement.

On Sunday, the company’s CEO and founder Kevin Pan said that Poolin was experiencing liquidity problems but assured users that its assets were safe. Customers have been complaining since at least August that withdrawals were slow.

