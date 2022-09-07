Cuesta without a mask and Sauer’s return mark Botafogo training | botafogo

Botafogo returned to work this Tuesday (6th), after beating Fortaleza 3-1 on Sunday, at Arena Castelão, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão. The news came from Victor Cuesta, who trained without a mask, and Gustavo Sauer, who returned to the field after recovering from an injury.

The Argentine defender was playing in a mask due to a fracture to his face on July 10. He underwent surgery and, to return to the pitch, he had to use protection for five games. Last Sunday, even, he wore the prop – which should not happen next Sunday, against América-MG, at 11 am, at Nilton Santos.

Victor Cuesta, from Botafogo

Gustavo Sauer has been out of action for a long time: his last game was on July 20th. But his battle with left ankle injuries has been going on since May 8, when he left the game against Flamengo in the 28th minute of the first half. After trying conservative treatment for a month and failing, he underwent arthroscopy on his left ankle on June 4.

The shirt 10’s return to the pitch took place 40 days after the surgery. He managed to play in three games, but soon after had to undergo a new procedure because of an infectious condition in the same ankle.

Gustavo Sauer, from Botafogo

The last medical report released by Botafogo, before Sunday’s match, against Fortaleza, announced that Sauer was finally out of the injury treatment period to begin the transition – a stage in which the player starts with lighter training until he reaches game conditions. The club does not give an estimate of his return.

This Tuesday’s training session was also marked by the celebration of Nuno Baptista, goalkeeper coach who belongs to Luís Castro’s coaching staff. He turned 46 and was welcomed by the traditional “rain” of tapas.

Nuno Baptista, goalkeeper coach at Botafogo

