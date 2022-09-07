Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 will no longer receive CDPR support

CD Projekt RED will no longer support Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One. Old-gen consoles will receive patch 1.6, after which new content, including the Phantom Liberty DLC, will be exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.

The information was shared during Night City Wire, an event where the future of the franchise was the main agenda of the studio. In addition to talking about Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Expendables anime, news about upcoming updates caught the attention of fans — including the information about the end of support for last-gen consoles.

That way, we just have to wait for the update notes to know what the last fixes will be applied to CDPR’s RPG. At the very least, the update’s content will bring news from the Cyberpunk: Expendables anime universe — after that, expansions will be dedicated exclusively to PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

Update 1.6 will have the Transmog feature for character customization, Photo Mode enhancements, as well as new weapons, items and missions inspired by Netflix animation.

Phantom Liberty, which will not be coming to PS4 Cyberpunk 2077, was presented by CDPR

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 will not receive the Phantom Liberty DLC, which was revealed this Tuesday (06) – and will have the presence of Johnny Silverhamd (Keanu Reeves). Watch the trailer and check out the other additions prepared by CDPR in the expansion by clicking here!