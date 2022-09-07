Day Limns, ex-The Voice, opens Avril Lavigne’s show in São Paulo and says: ‘My goal is to inspire’ | Rock in Rio

Day Limns will be the opening attraction of Avril Lavigne’s show in São Paulo, which takes place on 9/7 – three days later, on Friday, 9/10, the Canadian artist sets fire to the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio.
Day, who is a former participant of The Voice Brasil, will take the chance to remember the good times of the EMO and Pop Rock era, with songs from his first album, “Bem-Vindo ao Clube”, which features the newly released track “7 Lives”.
Day Limns, ex-The Voice, will open Avril Lavigne’s show in São Paulo and says: ‘My goal is to inspire’ — Photo: Instagram
This Monday, 9/5, the young woman posted a video in which she tells her mother that she will be opening the show for the idol Avril. “Club of Dreams Come True!“, she wrote in the caption.

She also posted a “before and after” on social media, celebrating the achievement:
“Beginning of a dream, everything worked out.”
With songs that talk about love, dreams and frustrations, the singer tries to use her story to inspire others:
“I’m very honest and I show my vulnerabilities a lot, because I think it’s in this excess of personality that music becomes accessible so that people end up recognizing themselves. My life goal is to be able to inspire!”
In addition to her solo career, Day is also a successful songwriter and her hits are some well known to the public, such as “Não Perco Meu Tempo”, by Anitta. She is also co-author of “2000. S2”, “Anaconda”, “Penhasco” and “Caos/Flor”, by Luísa Sonza.
“To be inspired by someone is very remarkable and that’s what I want, even if that inspiration is expressed years later. As much as it is Frustrated Dream Club, I want people to understand that this is a dream.”
