Daylight Saving Time may return to the Brazilian calendar soon

Last August, the Ministry of Mines and Energy asked the ONS (National Electric System Operator) to examine the need to return daylight saving time to the Brazilian calendar.

For this year, according to the document sent to the operator, there is no chance of implementing a daylight saving time. However, for next year, no information has been announced yet.

extinct summer time

Daylight saving time was abolished by the government of Jair Bolsonaro in 2019. The measure was taken under the justification of increasing worker productivity. In addition, according to the president, studies were carried out and proved that the change in time can affect the biological clock and there was no energy saving.

In Brazil, advancing the clock by one hour began to be implemented in the Vargas Government. At a certain period of the year, more specifically, between October and February, part of the states put the clock forward by one hour.

In 2008, the measure became permanent in Brazil. Worldwide, the differentiated time is applied in about 70 countries, which corresponds to almost ¼ of the global population.

According to data from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, a survey showed that 57% of the population wanted the end of the clock to be advanced. However, according to the ministry, savings amounted to at least R$1.4 billion since 2010, with the adoption of daylight saving time.

Return of Daylight Saving Time

In August, it was the second time that the ministry requested studies to assess a possible return of daylight saving time in the country. The other moment took place last year, in the face of the energy crisis that devastated Brazil. In response, ONS did not identify relevant advantages for the economy.

Now, the subject was back on the agenda at a meeting on August 19 to discuss energy demands for this year. The reassessment was requested on the grounds that the maximum demand was shifted.

Peak demand is the period when peak energy expenditure increases. In the past, this time was at night. In recent years, however, it has moved to the afternoon. One of the causes is the increasing use of air conditioners.

The ONS, in a note, declared that for this year there is no possibility of returning to daylight saving time. The Ministry of Mines and Energy stated that it is constantly reviewing the assessment of available measures according to the context.

That is, for next year, there is still no indication of the implementation of the differentiated schedule, but new discussions on the subject may arise.

