Don’t want to be banned from WhatsApp? So don’t install these apps

Few people know, but there are some apps that can get you banned from WhatsApp forever. This means that your account will be blocked and unusable.

We have separated a list of these apps that, in general, are software to make changes within the original platform. They may also offer extra features that the official program does not.

Apps that can get you banned from WhatsApp

Below you can see the list of apps that can get you banned from WhatsApp forever. For safety, do not install any of them on your phone.

WhatsApp Plus

GB WhatsApp

Fouad WhatsApp

OBWhatsApp

Any other WhatsApp mod app.

All these little programs will get you banned from Whatsapp forever, with no right of appeal. So it’s better to be careful. But there are also other reasons that could do this to your account.

Other reasons that can get you banned from WhatsApp:

Inactivity

If you go 120 days without using WhatsApp, your account will be banned. Well, spending 4 months away from the app is enough to get banned from Whatsapp. However, the company notifies the user before taking the action to cancel his presence within the app. All files will remain stored for the user to request if necessary.

Blocks in a row

If in 24 hours an account receives numerous blocks at the same time, WhatsApp can ban that person permanently. If this happens, the company allows the blocked user to appeal.

spam

Sending the same message to many contacts at once can set up spam. This is one of the most common rules that lead to being banned from WhatsApp.

fake news

Spreading fake news is reason to be blocked and banned from WhatsApp. The attitude is taken from constant complaints from other people.

offenses

Offending other users and using words prohibited by the company can also result in the person’s permanent ban.