Dream Job: The Japanese Man Who Gets Paid to Do Nothing

Shoji Morimoto has what some would consider a dream job: he gets paid to do practically nothing. The 38-year-old resident of Tokyo, the capital of Japan, charges 10,000 yen (about R$371) per reservation to accompany customers and simply exist.

“Basically, I rent myself. My job is to be where my clients want me to be and not do anything in particular,” Morimoto told Reuters, adding that he has handled about 4,000 sessions in the past four years.

With a slender build and average appearance, Morimoto now has nearly 250,000 followers on Twitter, where he finds most of his customers. Approximately one in four are repeat customers, including one who has contracted with him 270 times.





The Japanese man’s work took him to a park with a person who wanted to play seesaw. He also smiled and waved through a train window to a complete stranger who wanted a goodbye.

Doing nothing doesn’t mean Morimoto will do anything. He has declined offers to move a refrigerator and move to Cambodia, and he does not accept any requests of a sexual nature.

Before Morimoto found his true calling, he worked at a publishing house and was often reprimanded for “doing nothing”.

“I started to wonder what would happen if I provided my ‘do nothing’ ability as a service to customers,” he said.

The companionship business is now Morimoto’s only source of income, with which he supports his wife and son. While he declined to disclose how much he earns, he said he sees about one or two clients a day. Before the pandemic, there were three or four daily.





As he spent a Wednesday doing nothing in Tokyo, Morimoto reflected on the bizarre nature of work and seemed to question a society that values ​​productivity and derides uselessness.

“People tend to think my ‘doing nothing’ is valuable because it’s useful [para os outros]… But it’s okay to do nothing. People don’t have to be helpful in a specific way,” he said.





