Elderly woman who didn’t wear a neck protector goes viral; see how to care for the area

posted on 06/09/2022 18:14



(credit: Reproduction / JEADV)

The image of a 92-year-old woman went viral on social media and caused panic in lovers of good skin care. The photo is of an elderly woman who, for years, only used sunscreen on her face and neglected her neck. And the result was impressive.

For the dematologist Lorena Barros, the image emphasizes the importance of using the product throughout the body, but also shows that “the concept of skin health is modern and focuses not only on the prevention of skin cancer, but on the search for age well”.

Cheek and neck of a 92-year-old female, who used UV-protective moisturizers on her face but not on the neck for 40+ years.https://t.co/Q8wWxY2tDE pic.twitter.com/FBSswmYxt1 — Avi Bitterman, MD (@AviBittMD) September 2, 2022





The specialist explains that aging is a continuous process and is related to intrinsic and extrinsic factors. “The intrinsic factors are the decrease in functional capacity over the years, with collagen fragmentation, deepening of expression wrinkles, thin, flaccid and dry skin”, she highlights. The extrinsic ones are related to the environment, such as ultraviolet radiation.

According to the dermatologist at Daher hospital, radiation impacts the skin as it causes loss of shine, thickening elastic fibers, and increased chances of neoplastic growth (disordered growth of cells in the body).





In this sense, the daily use of sunscreen is essential on all parts of the body that will be exposed to solar radiation. Dermatologist Lorena Barros also recommends cleaning and moisturizing the skin as part of a skin care routine. “The skin is the largest organ of the body, so it is important to reinforce care not only with the face, but throughout its surface, especially in areas of sun exposure, which are not covered by clothing, such as the neck, chest, arms. “, he emphasizes.

The 92-year-old woman’s photo was published on Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, in free translation). In the article, researchers stated that a clinical examination revealed a marked difference in cheek and neck damage. Scholars have also written about aging and skin cancer.

“Effective prevention of primary skin cancer needs to focus both on exogenous noxa such as UV radiation and pollution, and on endogenous risk factors related to aging, including senescence, mitochondrial dysfunction and impaired autophagy, among others. This task is nothing short of What a feat, as it is evident that the biology of aging is complex: individuals age differently, and even the organs and organelles within an individual age differently,” the researchers highlighted.