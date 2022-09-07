Elections: candidates for the government of BA present proposals for the public servant’s health plan | Elections 2022 in Bahia

The Bahia Network Elections Center started this Monday (5) another special about this year’s election in the state. Between August 15th and 19th, the viewer of Jornal da Manhã chose, through a poll on g1, five topics that should be priorities for the next governor of Bahia.

After the choice, TV Bahia listened to the six candidates for the government of Bahia on the chosen topics. The most voted with 26% was the management of Planserv, the public service health plan. The subject opens the series of reporting on “Government Challenges”.

The other most voted subjects and that will be the subject of a report throughout this week are “Construction of the Salvador-Itaparica bridge”, “Management of the health regulation system”, “Fighting criminal factions” and “Development of secondary education”.

Planserv serves just over 500,000 people across the state. Of this total, 146 thousand are elderly, 92 thousand are young, in addition to active and retired employees, pensioners, dependents and aggregates.

The health plan for employees in the state of Bahia was created in 1998. In 2021 alone, 101 million consultations, 13 million imaging and laboratory tests were performed. The state government’s spending on the health plan last year was over R$ 1.6 billion.

In addition to the monthly payment by state employees, the legislative and judiciary powers, as well as the Public Ministry, Defender’s Office, municipalities and foundations linked to the government contribute to paying the costs of the server plan.

See now what are the proposals of each of the six candidates for the state government for Planserv.

1 of 6 See ACM Neto’s proposal for Planserv — Photo: g1 See ACM Neto’s proposal for Planserv — Photo: g1

ACM Neto (union Brazil): First, to point out that Planserv has weakened a lot in recent years. Today the state offers 34% less services than 16 years ago for public servants. There is no strong government without a strong and well cared for public servant. For this, we are going to value Planserv, increase the number of clinics, laboratories, and accredited hospitals, especially in the countryside, where there is a gap in care. We are going to evaluate the quality of the services that are provided by each health unit so that the services are well provided and we are going to work with technology, using telemedicine, so that the server can be well assisted and his health is well taken care of, and that he has incentive to work for the state.

2 of 6 See Giovani Damico’s proposal for Planserv — Photo: G1 See Giovani Damico’s proposal for Planserv — Photo: G1

Giovanni Damico (PCB): Planserv is a kind of public company, but it follows a private management model, which means that its management method is in contradiction. This has been posing another problem: the contribution rate of servers has been increasing year after year, but the service cannot keep up with the same improvement. Our perspective is to standardize this contribution and our focus is on improving the service, which will walk in a perspective that Planserv is carried out in a cooperative focused on the interests of employees in the state of Bahia, so that services can improve, lowering the waiting time in the queues, ensuring quality specialized service, in order to create a participatory management of Planserv in the management of resources, and also in the Planserv hospital, which will be guaranteed in our management.

3 of 6 See proposal by Jerônimo Rodrigues for Planserv — Photo: Disclosure See Jerônimo Rodrigues’ proposal for Planserv — Photo: Disclosure

Jerome Rodrigues (EN): Planserv is a server asset. My government program points to a strengthening of Planserv, which means greater investment, including in the internalization of care. In municipalities or regions with more than 2 thousand members, we will establish a space and equipment for the closest service to each region or territory. It is worth noting that before 2007, Planserv had very strong debt and our governments recovered. Today the value of Planserv is so significant that we have more than 500,000 lives associated with Planserv. There are now a little more than a thousand companies in the health area wanting to be accredited. So it means that it is a plan that pays well and pays on time.

4 of 6 See João Roma’s proposal for Planserv — Photo: Disclosure See João Roma’s proposal for Planserv — Photo: Disclosure

John Rome (PL): We need to restructure Planserv in the state of Bahia. As it is, it has not provided quality service to people who had a large health plan at Planserv. Today people no longer have the pride they had before. We need to end the exam quota. How can you, the server goes there with the exams that the doctor prescribes and he has a limitation on the number of exams. We need to review this contract because basically what they are proposing is as if Planserv, which should serve the servers, were a private company that does not provide quality service. It is necessary to review this and for the state to provide the necessary resources to access this measure and to be able to use telemedicine and expand accreditation so that the server can be proud of Planserv again and have decent health care, because the state currently treats the server as an adversary or an expense at the end of the month.

5 of 6 See Kleber Rosa’s proposal for Planserv — Photo: Romilson Santos/Tv Bahia See Kleber Rosa’s proposal for Planserv — Photo: Romilson Santos/Tv Bahia

Kleber Rosa (PSOL): It is necessary to understand the Planserv is a heritage of the public service worker in the state of Bahia. As such, it needs to be autonomously managed by workers again. So it is essential that Planserv be managed by the state with all workers. In addition, expand Planserv’s service to the server family. We know that there is a process of limitation that does not serve the workers’ families and another central process is to guarantee care in the interior of Bahia. People usually come from the interior of Bahia for the service, so it is the number 1 commitment of our management to ensure that servers are served by Planserv at their place of residence, at their place of work, in the municipality where they work.

6 of 6 See Marcelo Millet’s proposal for Planserv — Photo: Karine Simões See Marcelo Millet’s proposal for Planserv — Photo: Karine Simões

Marcelo Millet (PCO): We understand that Planserv should be extended. We at PCO have a project with a workers’ government, Planserv would not only be beneficial for the public servant, where it would attract more specialists, more doctors, but for the entire working population of Bahia. Health first. We defend the nationalization of the entire health sector, not only in the state, but at the national level, and that everyone will have quality and equal health, without long waits, without rejection of care, where investment in health in the workers’ government is priority.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻