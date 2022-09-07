Eletrobras (ELET3) is faced with a “skeleton” of R$ 6.8 billion to pay in a compulsory loan lawsuit

Investors who were left out of the share offering that marked the privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3) claimed to fear the appearance of “skeletons” on the balance sheet. That is, any old debts that could fall into the lap of the former state-owned company.

Well, one of those skeletons just showed up. Eletrobras received yesterday a summons to pay a debt in the amount of BRL 6.799 billion.

The amount refers to alleged extrajudicial executive titles of bearer bonds issued in the 1960s to 1980s to pay the compulsory electricity loan, according to Eletrobras. You can find out more about this old company issue in this article.

What does Eletrobras say?

The Eagle Equity Funds brought a lawsuit, which is currently in the 1st Court for the Execution of Extrajudicial Securities and Arbitration Disputes in Brasília.

But the chances of Eletrobras having to disburse this amount are apparently small. The company says that the enforcement action is unfounded and that the amounts are not due.

The company cited the STJ’s understanding in a repetitive appeal, endowed with binding effect, which pacified the issue of obligations to the holder of the compulsory loan. This understanding mainly defines the statute of limitations for payment of obligations to Eletrobras bearer.

Also according to Eletrobras, the action is not the first in the scope of the compulsory loan on electricity. The company has already won the fund in a lawsuit in Rio de Janeiro and also in a class action in New York.

“The company will adopt all appropriate measures for its defense in the execution action”, informed Eletrobras.

It remains to be seen whether the market will have the same understanding as the company on the merits of the process. Since the offering of shares in June, common shares (with voting rights) of Eletrobras (ELET3) have increased by 10% on B3.