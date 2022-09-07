Eliza Fletcher: the case of kidnapped and murdered billionaire heiress that shocks US city

5 hours ago

Credit, Memphis Police Department photo caption, Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped while jogging — and her body was found in the back of an empty apartment

The kidnapping and murder of an American multimillion heiress has shocked residents of Memphis, Tennessee.

Her name was Eliza Fletcher, 34, and her body was found on Monday (05/07) in the back of an empty duplex apartment near the area where she used to go jogging.

Authorities have arrested a 38-year-old man named Cleotha Abston, charged with the kidnapping and murder of Fletcher.

The suspect served a previous sentence of 20 years in prison for kidnapping a prominent state attorney at gunpoint in 2000. He was released in 2020.

a primary teacher

Fletcher was a mother of two and worked as a teacher. She was kidnapped while jogging last Friday morning near the University of Memphis campus.

Known in the community, Fletcher was the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, a billionaire philanthropist and hardware mogul. Her company is valued at over $3 billion and employs over 5,000 people.

The family released a statement following the discovery of the body, saying they are “heartbroken and devastated”.

“Liza was a great joy to many: her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation and everyone who knew her,” the statement said.

“Now is the time to remember and celebrate how special she was and support those who cared for her so much.”

The kidnap

Fletcher disappeared around 4 am (local time) on Friday.

Credit, Tennessee Department of Correction photo caption, Cleotha Abston, pictured by the Tennessee Department of Corrections in 2017, is now charged with kidnapping and murder.

Security camera footage from the area shows how a man approached her, and a physical confrontation ensued between the two.

The kidnapper then forced her into a black SUV vehicle, according to police documents. The family offered a $50,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

Memphis police found Fletcher’s body on Monday afternoon, but did not immediately provide details of his identity. The next day, it was revealed that it was the billionaire heiress.

the accused

By the time the body was found, Cleotha Abston, who was arrested Saturday, had already been charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Credit, Memphis Police Department photo caption, Security camera footage shows Eliza Fletcher running near the University of Memphis campus

“Additional charges have now been added against him for first-degree murder and first-degree murder in the perpetration of kidnapping,” police said.

He was arrested after his DNA was detected on a pair of sandals found near where Fletcher was last seen.

Agents also found a vehicle at the address where Abston was staying that matched the SUV in the security camera footage.

When police arrived at the residence, the suspect tried to flee, but was later captured.

No details were provided on the exact cause of death or the motivations for the crime.