Eliza Fletcher: the case of kidnapped and murdered billionaire heiress that shocks US city

Eliza Fletcher

Credit, Memphis Police Department

photo caption,

Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped while jogging — and her body was found in the back of an empty apartment

The kidnapping and murder of an American multimillion heiress has shocked residents of Memphis, Tennessee.

Her name was Eliza Fletcher, 34, and her body was found on Monday (05/07) in the back of an empty duplex apartment near the area where she used to go jogging.

Authorities have arrested a 38-year-old man named Cleotha Abston, charged with the kidnapping and murder of Fletcher.

The suspect served a previous sentence of 20 years in prison for kidnapping a prominent state attorney at gunpoint in 2000. He was released in 2020.

