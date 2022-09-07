Emanoel Araújo, black arts giant, dies at 81 – 09/07/2022 – Illustrated

The plastic artist and intellectual Emanoel Araújo, one of the giants of the Afro-Brazilian arts in the country, died this Wednesday at his home in São Paulo, aged 81.

The wake takes place during the day in the pavilion of the Afro Brasil Museum, which will officially receive the name of Araújo, who was the curator of the institution of its foundation, in 2004, until his death. According to the State Secretary of Culture, Sérgio Sá Leitão, Governor Rodrigo Garcia will declare official mourning in the State for the death.

Araújo built, for more than six decades, a multiple career that went from sculpture to illustration, from engraving to scenography, always emphasizing the role of black heritage in national culture.

His first solo exhibition was in 1959, in his native Bahia, with a work marked by woodcuts and illustrations focused on the theater. From the following decade, his work became more abstract.

In the 1970s, he was awarded at the 3rd Bienal Gráfica de Florence and by the São Paulo Association of Art Critics, which considered him the best sculptor and engraver in the country. His first solo show at Masp, Museu de Arte de São Paulo, came in 1981.

It didn’t take long for Araújo to gain space as one of the country’s leading curators and museologists, having directed the Bahia Art Museum from 1981 to 1983 and the São Paulo Art Museum from 1992 to 2002.

The direction of the Museu Afro Brasil, located in Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo, came in 2004 to crown its work in the curatorship and dissemination of black art in Brazil.

His research also materialized in the book “A Mão Afro-Brasileira”, from 1988, a reference work in which he thinks about the artistic and historical contributions of the black population, republished by the Official Press of the State of São Paulo in 2010.

Emanoel Araújo was going through a moment of rediscovery of his work as a visual artist, expanding his international projection shortly before his death.

He started to be represented by the Simões de Assis gallery, based in São Paulo and Curitiba, and again had major solo shows at Instituto Tomie Ohtake and Masp.

He would also pass by the umbrella of the Jack Shainman gallery, in New York, where he had an exhibition scheduled for next year. Major museums such as the Guggenheim in New York, the Tate Gallery in London and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art have recently purchased works from him.

Also in recent years, he has been the target of accusations of sexual harassment by two former employees of the Afro Brasil Museum, in a case that emerged on social media. The posts were removed from the air by court order, since the accusers were prosecuted by Araújo, in a case that remains in secret from the Justice.