Emanoel Araujo, sculptor, plastic artist and curator of the Afro Brasil Museum, dies in SP at the age of 81 | Sao Paulo

The plastic artist and sculptor Emanoel Araujo, curator of the Afro Brasil Museum, died this Wednesday (7), at the age of 81.

He was found lifeless by a museum employee at his residence, in the Bela Vista neighborhood, in the central region of the city of São Paulo, around 10 am this Wednesday, according to a note released by the museum.

The wake will take place this Thursday (8), from 9 am, at the museum’s headquarters, and will be open to the public. Entrance will be through Gate 3 of Ibirapuera Park. Burial will be at 4:00 pm at the Consolação Cemetery.

“Emanoel Araujo was always a patriot who elevated and promoted Brazil and the culture of our country”, says the text.

The governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), decreed three days of official mourning in the state.

“Emanoel Araújo was an icon of black culture in Brazil. Artist, teacher, researcher and public manager of multiple talents, Emanoel gave a new dynamic to the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, founded the AfroBrasil Museum and worked throughout his life for the appreciation of the history of Afro-descendant Brazilian art and African art. São Paulo will continue with its teachings”, he said.

Emanoel Araújo was the first curator of the Afro Brasil Museum — Photo: Reproduction/Disclosure/Museu Afro Brasil

Director of Itaú Cultural, Eduardo Saron, also mourned the death of Emanoel.

“In addition to being a great visual artist and a great intellectual, Emanoel was a fundamental person to reduce the barriers and frontiers of Afro-Brazilian culture. It is a legacy he leaves us, which society and cultural institutions must continue,” he said.

“He is more than a modern and contemporary reference. Emanoel fought for diversity and the recognition and appreciation of ancestry, and defended the arts, as a whole, making a great contribution to Afro-Brazilianness in all aspects”, he added.

Emanoel Araujo was born in Santo Amaro da Purificação, Bahia, on November 15, 1940.

In 1959, he held his first solo exhibition in his homeland. He moved to Salvador in the 1960s and joined the Escola de Belas Artes da Bahia (UFBA), where he studied printmaking.

His first national award was in 1966, for his participation in the II Young National Engraving Exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art of São Paulo and, on the international circuit, he was awarded, in 1972, with the gold medal at the 3rd Graphic Biennial in Florence, Italy. . The following year, he received the award from the São Paulo Association of Art Critics (APCA) for best engraver, and, in 1983, for best sculptor.

By the Brazilian Association of Art Critics (ABCA) he received the “Cicillo Matarazzo” Award in 1998 and 2007, in addition to the Clarival do Prado Valladares Award, in 2020, the year in which he also received the Zumbi dos Palmares Medal by the Salvador City Council. In 2021, he was awarded the Tarsila do Amaral Medal by the São Paulo State Government.

He was director of the Bahia Art Museum (1981-1983). He taught graphic arts and sculpture at Arts College, The City University of New York (1988). Between 1992 and 2002 he was director of the Pinacoteca do Estado de São Paulo. In 1995 and 1996 he was an invited member of the Museums Commission and the Federal Council for Cultural Policy, established by the Ministry of Culture. In 2004, he founded the Museu Afro Brasil, in São Paulo, of which he was Curator and Executive Director.

He exhibited in several national and international galleries and exhibitions, totaling around 50 individual exhibitions and more than 150 collective ones.

During his tenure at the Afro Brasil Museum, the exhibition “Africa Africans”, of which he was curator, was awarded as the best exhibition of 2015 by ABCA. As an independent curator, his exhibition “Francisco Brennand Senhor da Várzea, da Argila e do Fogo” received the Paulo Mendes de Almeida award, as the best exhibition held in the country in 2017.