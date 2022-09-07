Endemic and Health Agents in the Capital charge the inclusion of the category’s floor in Career Plan – Conection Tocantins

The Endemic Combat Agents (ACE) and Community Health Agents (ACS) of the Palmas/TO Municipal Health Department, together with representatives of the Palmas Municipal Public Servants Union (Sisemp) and Sisemp’s Legal Counsel, met on the afternoon of this Monday, 5th, at the headquarters of the Municipal Planning and Human Development Department and at the Municipal Attorney General’s Office to, together, file the Legal Advisory Opinion 001 of the Legal Department of Sisemp.

The aforementioned opinion is based on jurisprudence favorable to the inclusion of the National Floor of the Category of ACE and ACS, recently approved in Brasilia through Constitutional Amendment No. 2008 (Positions, Careers and Salary Plan for the category).

According to the president of the Union, Heguel Albuquerque, the protocolized opinion opposes the opinion of the Municipal Attorney General’s Office, which instructed the City Hall to pay only the complementation of agents who were below the floor. “We will wait for the positioning of this opinion that our legal advisors prepared and after the answer, we will collectively deliberate for the next public acts”, he says.

Also according to the president of Sisemp, while there is no return, the continuity of the public campaign is collectively agreed. “With posts and we are also making stickers. Next week we will sticker the vehicles and continue with the public charge until the answer. After the answer we deliberate, we hope not, but if necessary we will deliberate for new actions”, he adds. .