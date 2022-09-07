English club makes a millionaire proposal for Andrey Santos, from Vasco

Even with the contract renewal announced last Monday, midfielder Andrey Santos may already have his departure negotiated by Vasco. According to the “GE”, Newcastle, from England, has formalized a proposal worth 35 million euros (about R$ 181 million, at the current price). The offer would have been made to the 18-year-old’s agent, Guiliano Bertolucci, and must be presented to the club.

Also according to the report, Newcastle is willing to pay the full amount in cash. But, with the England transfer window closed, Andrey Santos could only transfer to the English team in the European winter window, between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

Last Monday, the Vasco announced the renewal of Andrey Santos’ contract. After a long negotiation, with back and forth, the parties reached an agreement valid until 2027. The amount of the fine would be 40 million euros (R$ 205 million, at the current price) for clubs abroad and R$ 350 million for Brazilian teams.

In Vasco’s main team since the end of the Campeonato Carioca, Andrey Santos gained even more prominence during the Serie B. Currently, he is the undisputed starter of the team and has already scored five goals in the competition.