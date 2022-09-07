Eumir Deodato, Hailey Bieber’s Brazilian grandfather, sold millions of records, won a Grammy and worked with Frank Sinatra

Carlos Carvalho 06/09/2022 – 5:30 Share

Justin bieber came to Brazil to perform at Rock in Rioon Sunday (4), and brought with him his wife, the model Hailey Bieberwho is the actor’s daughter Stephen Baldwinyounger brother of Alec Baldwinwith Brazilian designer Kennya Deodato.

But despite the direct relationship to the Hollywood actor, Stephen is not the only famous person from whom Hailey is descended. His maternal grandfather is the Brazilian pianist, arranger and music producer. Eumir Deodato79 years old.

The musician, who in Brazil ends up being remembered more by older generations and by great enthusiasts of Brazilian music, especially Bossa Nova and jazz, is one of the main names and one of the pioneers of the genre that established Joao Gilberto and the conductor Tom Jobim.

Deodato began his career in the late 1950s, performing alongside Roberto Menescal and Durval Ferreira. In the early 1960s, he became an arranger and worked on Marcos Valle’s debut album, “Samba Demais”.

Still in the 1960s, the musician also made arrangements for three Wilson Simonal albums, and began his own career as a performer, with the album “Inútil Landscape”, with songs by Tom Jobim.

According to the Cravo Albin Dictionary of Brazilian Popular Music, Deodato presided over the pre-selection commission for the first editions of the FIC (International Song Festival), in which he chose the composers who would perform at the event.

Because of this, the musician is considered one of the discoverers of Milton Nascimentowhich had three songs of his own, one of them in partnership with Fernando Brant, presented at the 1967 FIC, “Maria Minha Fé”, “Morro Velho” and “Travessia” (with Brant), which took second place at the festival. .

In 1967, Dedoato moved to New York, in the United States, and began his international career, which for a few years accompanied works in Brazil, and recorded with Astrud Gilberto, João Gilberto’s ex-wife and the voice of “Girl from Ipanema ”, the album “Beach Samba”.

At CTI Records, he records with other big names, such as Tom Jobim, Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Roberta Flack, among others.

In 1969, he released, in partnership with João Donato, the acclaimed album “Donato/Deodato”, but perhaps the highlight of his career is his solo album “Prelude”, the first recorded outside Brazil and released in 1972. In it, Deodato made a jazz arrangement for “Also Sprach Zarathustra”, by composer Richard Strauss, which sold 5 million copies, according to MPB’s Cravo Albin Dictionary.

The song won him several international awards, such as “Billboard”, “Cashbox”, “Record World” and “Playboy”, as well as a Grammy in the category Best Pop/Rock Instrumental Performance, and a nomination for Best New Artist, along with by Barry White and Bette Middler, winner of the category. In 1981, he would return to the awards, nominated for Best R&B Performance, alongside, among others, BB King and George Benson, who took the gramophone.

The success of “Also Sprach Zarathustra” was so great that the song reached number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 1973 in the US and number 7 on the UK charts. In the same year, he would debut a tour at Madison Square Garden, in New York, one of the most famous concert halls in the world.

Deodato has worked on nearly 500 albums by diverse artists, and has received 16 platinum records as an artist, arranger, or producer over the course of his career. In addition to those already mentioned, other names he worked with include Björk, Earth, Wind & Fire, Kool & The Gang, Sarah Vaughan, and the Brazilians Titãs, Carlinhos Brown and Gal Costa.

The musician’s career also turned to cinema, where his songs appear on the soundtrack of several films and series, including “Os Caça-Fantasmas 2” and “Bossa Nova”, by Brazilian Bruno Barreto.