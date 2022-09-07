“Even board members”; Venê Casagrande exposes reaction of flamenguists after Palmeiras is eliminated in Libertadores

Palestra leads the national league and has a seven-point advantage over Flamengo, in second place

Last Tuesday night (6), the palm trees was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores da América after drawing 2-2 with Athletico. O Alviverde Paulista was defeated, as it lost on aggregate by 3 to 2. Now, the focus of Verdão is the dispute of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, in which it leads the tournament with 51 points conquered.

While editing the program FutLivefrom SBT, the journalist Venê Casagrandehighlighted that in addition to the Flamengo fans, even some members of the board of Rubro-Negro Carioca celebrated the elimination of Palmeiras in the main competition of teams in South America.

“Flamengo fans, in weight, were rooting for Athletico. From what I follow on social media, WhatsApp groups and even members of Flamengo’s board, all celebrating Athletico’s classification over Palmeiras”highlighted the journalist.

“In fact, not only because Athletico, theoretically, is easier than Palmeiras, but this rivalry has been created in recent years. It was a great celebration among Flamengo fans that Palmeiras was not classified”concluded Vene.

Now, Palmeiras returns to the field for Serie A of the Brazilian Championship next Saturday night (10), at 9 pm, against Juventude, at home, for the 26th round of the national football elite. Palestra leads the national league and is seven points ahead of Flamengo, in second place.