Fans campaign for Kanye West to perform at the next edition of Rock In Rio and the request reaches the rapper

Kanye previewed the request through a fan.

Fans from all over Brazil started a campaign for the production of Rock In Rio to hire the rapper Kanye West to perform at the next edition of the festival that will take place in 2024. The campaign was started by the “Ye Brasil” Twitter account, which is run by some of the rapper’s fans. “Can already bring Kanye West in 2024, Rock In Rio” published the account, making several fans also make the same request and imagine what a Kanye performance at the festival would be like.

“If you bring Kanye West, that year at Rock in Rio I sell the neighbor’s Celtic to go. God will forgive all our sins my niggas” posted one user, while another posted. “Unbelievable that we went from Kanye West on SP 0800’s birthday to beg for the love of God to perform at Rock in Rio”, he published, recalling a promise that Kanye would do a Sunday Service on São Paulo’s birthday.

User @marcos18k was one of the fans who participated in the campaign and posted it on his instagram, causing Kanye West himself to view the request. It is worth noting that Kanye West himself previously revealed that his cache for a performance costs 8 million dollars. The value should increase if someone hires the artist to perform internationally.

In case you didn’t know, in December 2019, the column by journalist Sonia Racy from Estado de S. Paulo revealed first hand the attraction on São Paulo’s 2020 anniversary. According to the article, the contract would already be signed for the third coming of the rapper to Brazil, pending only the date of the rapper’s presentation. The former first lady of São Paulo, Bia Doria, also commented on the matter at the time. “We managed to convince him of the importance of his presentation in Brazil. The idea is for the presentation to be on Avenida Paulista, at the party set up by the government of São Paulo,” she said. The presentation never took place.

