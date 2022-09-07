Fazenda 2022 discloses participants; see list

The first participants of 14th edition from the reality show ‘The farm’ began to be revealed on Tuesday morning (6). The announcement was made during the program ‘Hoje em Dia’.

The revelation was surrounded by tips, announced by the presenters of the television attraction this morning. In all, six participants were revealed on the show. They are: Ellen Cardoso (Mulher Stranguinho), Ruivinha de Marte, Deborah Albuquerque, Thomaz Costa, Iran Malfitano and Deolane Bezerra.

Meet the confirmed participants

Ellen Cardoso

The first name revealed was that of Ellen Cardoso, the Strawberry Shortcake Woman, wife of singer Naldo Benny. After the announcement, she answered a series of questions from journalists invited to the press conference.

According to Ellen, joining the program will be an opportunity to resume her artistic career, put on pause after the birth of her daughter.

Photograph: Playback / Instagram

martian redhead

The second announced was martian redhead, influencer with more than 24 million followers. The 25-year-old is from Amazonas and became famous for her clumsy dances on social media.

Photograph: Playback / Instagram

Deborah Albuquerque

The third revealed was Deborah Albuquerque, who had already participated in the Power Couple program, also on TV Record. In the reality show in question, she became known for her strong temper and for her fights with the other participants.

Subtitle: Daborah was the third announced on the program Photograph: reproduction/Instagram

Thomas Costa

The actor and voice actor Thomas Costa was the fourth announced. He became known nationally because of the character Daniel Zapata, in the telenovela Carrossel. “I’m very, very nice, but don’t step on my toes”, he said during the press conference this Tuesday (6).

Subtitle: Thomaz Costa was the fourth announced in the reality show Photograph: reproduction/Instagram

Iran Malfitano

As the fifth announced, came the name of actor Iran Malfitano, who made the beginning of his career in Malhação, on TV Globo. On television, he has participated in soap operas such as ‘Kubanacan’ and ‘Cobras & Lagartos’.

Subtitle: Iran is the 5th announced Photograph: reproduction/Instagram

Deolane Bezerra

The sixth announced in the program was Deolane Bezerra, known on the Internet as the ‘Doctor’. Deolane gained the spotlight shortly after the death of her husband MC Kevin, who fell from the balcony of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

On the internet, she is known for her work as a lawyer and, now, as a singer, in addition to her imposing way of dealing with ‘haters’ on social networks.

Subtitle: Deolane was the sixth announced on the reality this Tuesday (6) Photograph: reproduction/Instagram

The Farm’s Storehouse

O Storeroom The Farm 2022 began to be revealed in this during the live of the “Programa de Todos os Programas”, on R7’s YouTube this Tuesday afternoon. Adriane Galisteu and Rodrigo Carelli explained that four celebrities will enter in the attachment.

As in the last edition, the group will spend three days confined. Meanwhile, the public will vote on which of the Paiol residents they want to become the 21st participant.

Bia Miranda

Gretchen’s granddaughter, Bia Miranda, is the first confirmed participant in the Paiol 2022. The 18-year-old recently became involved in controversy after being with former player Adriano Imperador. She admitted to having stayed with the former athlete, but denied being in a romance.

Subtitle: Bia is 18 years old and has more than 150 thousand followers on Instagram Photograph: reproduction

After the affair reached the public, Bia Miranda used social media at night to detonate her mother, Jenny Miranda, whom she accuses of leaking information to harm her.

When does ‘The Farm 14’ start?

The new edition of the reality show A Fazenda already has a start date: September 13, a Tuesday. The program, as before, will be shown from Sunday to Sunday.

It is expected that the first episode of the reality will be reserved for the presentation of the participants. In this way, pedestrians will arrive at Itapecerica da Serra, in the interior of São Paulo, during the day, and the first moments in the house will be recorded.