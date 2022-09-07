Felipão becomes the Brazilian coach with the most Libertadores finals – 06/09/2022

Historic! Felipão is a legend in Libertadores history. At the age of 73, the coach overtook the two-time champion Palmeiras, in the heart of Allianz Parque, and led Athletico Paranaense to the Copa Libertadores final after losing 2-0 this Tuesday (6th).

Champion with Grêmio in 1995 and with Palmeiras in 1999 and vice in 2000, Felipão secured his passage to a Libertadores final for the 4th time in history to become the Brazilian coach with the most finals in the history of the tournament.

Third coach with the most wins in Libertadores history, Felipão takes Athletico Paranaense to the Libertadores final after 17 years — the last time was in 2005, when he was vice-president of São Paulo. Coach with more semifinals in Libertadores history (6), Felipão became the second coach with more Libertadores finals, alongside Uruguayans Roberto Scarone and Luis Cubilla and behind only Argentine Carlos Bianchi.

Coaches with more Libertadores finals (1960-2022):

5 – Carlos Bianchi-ARG (1994*, 2000*, 2001*, 2003* and 2004)

4 – Roberto Scarone-URU (1960*, 1961*, 1967 and 1972)

4 – Luis Cubilla-URU (1979*, 1989, 1990* and 1991)

4 – Luiz Felipe Scolari-BRA (1995*, 1999*, 2000 and 2022)

3 – Telê Santana-BRA (1992*, 1993* and 1994)

3 – Marcelo Gallardo-ARG (2015*, 2018* and 2019)

3 – Gabriel Uchoa Ubire-COL (1985, 1986 and 1987)

3 – Osvaldo Zubeldia-ARG (1968*, 1969* and 1970*)

3 – Juan Carlos Lorenzo (1977*, 1978* and 1979)

3 – Zezé Moreira-BRA (1964, 1969 and 1976*)

Follow Rodolfo Rodrigues on Instagram

Follow Rodolfo Rodrigues on Twitter