Felipão passes Telê and Renato Gaúcho to isolate himself as Brazilian coach with more Libertadores finals

Luiz Felipe Scolari reaches another milestone in his career by taking Athletico to the 2022 Libertadores final

O Atletico-PR secured at the end of CONMEBOL Libertadores 2022 by removing the palm trees in the middle of Allianz Parque this Tuesday (6). In addition, he placed his coach at an even higher level in the history of Brazilian football.

Luiz Felipe Scolari is now the coach with the most Libertadores decisions by a Brazilian team at all times: four. Champion in 1995 for the Guild and 1999 with Palmeiras, he was also runner-up in 2000 for the São Paulo team and is now looking for a new trophy.

Before leaving Allianz Parque classified, Felipão was tied in the ranking with Telê Santana (champion in 1992 and 1993 and runner-up in 1994 for the Sao Paulo) and Renato Gaúcho (champion in 2017 with Grêmio and vice in 2008, for Fluminense, and 2021, in charge of the Flamengo).

The challenge is now another: to be the first Brazilian three-time champion of the tournament. Felipão has two titles, as well as Telê, Lula (1962 and 1963 with Santos) and Paulo Autuori (1997 with Cruzeiro and 2005 with São Paulo). If he gets the conquest, Scolari will also give Athletico-PR the first Libertadores cup, as the club was runner-up in 2005.

The 2022 Libertadores final is scheduled for October 29 in Guayaquil, broadcast live on ESPN on Star+. Athletico-PR, already guaranteed, awaits confirmation of the vacancy of Flamengo, who thrashed Vélez Sarsfield by 4 to 0, away from home, and will only not be in Ecuador in case of a sporting catastrophe.

See the coaches with the most finals by Brazilian teams:

Telê Santana: 3 (92, 93, 94)

Felipão: 3 (95, 99, 00)

Renato Gaúcho: 3 (08, 17, 21)

Squid: 2 (62, 63)

Paulo Author: 2 (97.05)

Antônio Lopes: 2 (98.05)

Muricy Ramalho: 2 (06, 11)

Cuca: 2 (13, 20)

Abel Ferreira: 2 (20, 21)