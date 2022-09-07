Felipão puts Athletico in the final after 17 years and goes to the fourth final of Libertadores | athletico-pr

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari reached his fourth Libertadores decision by eliminating Palmeiras and putting Athletico in the final after 17 years.
At 73 years old, the experienced coach is trying to lead Hurricane to an unprecedented achievement and his third continental title in his career.
After winning the first leg, Hurricane tied in São Paulo and took the spot. In the match, the Atletico captain had to watch from a box, as he was expelled in the Arena da Baixada.
In three finals played so far, Felipão won two and lost one. He seeks his third title.
Felipão’s trajectory in Libertadores began in 1995, being champion for Grêmio. A year later, he was a semifinalist with Tricolor gaucho. Then it was time to make history with Palmeiras: champion in 1999 and runner-up in 2000.
In 2001, the coach stopped in the quarterfinals with Cruzeiro. Back at Palmeiras, he was a semifinalist in 2018 and reached the quarterfinals in 2019.
In the current edition, Felipão took over Athletico in the final stretch of the group stage, with Hurricane lantern in the bracket, with four points. The team won the two remaining games – Libertad 2-0 and Caracas 5-1, both at Arena da Baixada – and qualified second in group B.
In the round of 16, Hurricane met Libertad and advanced in a sweaty way: a 2-1 victory in Baixada and a 1-1 draw in Paraguay, with Rômulo’s goal at the end.
Felipão vibrates with Athletico classification against Libertad, in the quarterfinals. Now, the coach puts the red-black in the decision.
See Felipão’s history in Libertadores:
- 1995 – champion with Gremio
- 1996 – semifinal with Gremio
- 1999 – champion with Palmeiras
- 2000 – final with Palmeiras
- 2001 – quarter-finals with Cruzeiro
- 2018 – semifinal with Palmeiras
- 2019 – quarterfinals with Palmeiras
- 2022 – final with Atletico
It is the second time the club has reached a Libertadores final. The first took place in 2005, when the red-black lost to São Paulo.
Athletico awaits the winner of Flamengo and Velez Sarsfield to know their opponent in the final. In the first leg, Fla won 4-0 in Buenos Aires.
The Libertadores decision is scheduled for October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The duel is played in a single game.
